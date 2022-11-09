Hickory senior Griffin Lovern, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play tennis at Queens University of Charlotte during the 2023-24 season. Family members pictured include his father Chris, his mother Ryan and his brother Banks.
Hickory's Lovern signs with Queens for tennis
