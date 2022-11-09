 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hickory's Lovern signs with Queens for tennis

  • Updated
  • 0
Griffin Lovern
Photo courtesy of Hickory High School

Hickory senior Griffin Lovern, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play tennis at Queens University of Charlotte during the 2023-24 season. Family members pictured include his father Chris, his mother Ryan and his brother Banks.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert