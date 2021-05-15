Hickory's Lovern and Holtzman capture state doubles title

For the third time in school history, Hickory High has a doubles champion in boys tennis.

Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman completed the two-day tournament Saturday by winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state championship held at the Burlington Tennis Center. Lovern, a sophomore, and the junior Holtzman defeated the Marvin Ridge pair of Rish Reddy and Harrison Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 to claim the championship banner.

The Red Tornadoes' duo advanced to the finals with another straight-set win, 6-3, 6-4 over Alan Dimock and Augie Ballantine of New Hanover. In winning the title, Lovern and Holtzman lost just one set in four matches.

"Griffin and Costen used strong serves and volleys to control the matches," Hickory coach Jon Graham said. "They are an excellent doubles team with great court sense and positioning. ... They bring pressure against their opponents by closing and controlling the net. This drives opponents to the baseline.

"In doubles you are winning when you can hit down and losing when you are hitting up," he added. "They (Lovern and Holtzman) are undefeated this season. Through the regular season, conference tournament, regional and state they only lost one set."