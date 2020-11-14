 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory's Lefevers signs with Queens for basketball
0 comments

Hickory's Lefevers signs with Queens for basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Finley Lefevers
Beverly Snowden/HPS Director of Communications

Hickory senior Finley Lefevers (front row, center) signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Queens University of Charlotte next season.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert