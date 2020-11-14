Hickory's Lefevers signs with Queens for basketball

Hickory senior Finley Lefevers (front row, center) signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Queens University of Charlotte next season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Hickory senior Finley Lefevers (front row, center) signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Queens University of Charlotte next season.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.