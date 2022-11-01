Hickory senior Boone Herman, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro after graduation. Family members pictured include his father Dixon and his mother Kathryn.
Hickory's Herman signs with UNC Greensboro for baseball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's area football scores (Oct. 28, 2022)
When the brackets were announced for the NCHSAA football playoffs, as expected four teams from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (W…
H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys, Hickory JVs clinch conference championships; University Christian volleyball headed to state finals
CATAWBA — The Bandys JV football team secured its first conference title in 11 years by defeating visiting Bunker Hill 50-6 on Thursday at Gar…
KINGS MOUNTAIN — With seven losses — nearly as many as in the four previous seasons combined — perhaps the Fred T. Foard volleyball team was s…
The University Christian volleyball team won the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state championship on Saturday, …
The St. Stephens football team will participate in the 3A state playoffs for the first time since 2015 after defeating visiting Fred T. Foard …
Saturday's area volleyball playoff scores (Oct. 29, 2022)
CLAREMONT — Prior to Friday night’s regular-season finale, Bunker Hill honored its senior football players. Then the Bears went out and gave t…
NEWTON — Maiden left no doubt Friday night as to who the best football team in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference is this season. The Blue Devil…
Tuesday's area volleyball playoff scores (Oct. 25, 2022)