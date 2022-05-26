Hickory's Greenard signs with Montreat for basketball

Hickory senior Gabriela Greenard, seated in the center, signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Montreat College next season.
TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team entered the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, but on F…
Friday's area baseball playoff score (4th round)
There are eight teams left in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state baseball tournament. Three of them are located wi…
DENVER — Two of the top six teams in the latest MaxPreps.com girls soccer rankings for the 3A West Region faced off for the third time this se…
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its largest sporting event during the academic year when the state track and fie…
The St. Stephens baseball team was held to a single run for the seventh time in 2022 during Friday night’s 3A state playoff fourth-round game …
South Caldwell senior Eli Webb signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Ins…
Friday's area softball playoff score (4th round)
Two area schools were pegged as No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softbal…
Bandys senior Riley Fox, seated, recently signed her national letter of intent to play softball at UNC Pembroke next season.
