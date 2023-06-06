Hickory's Shaylyn Finger has signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute following her recent graduation. Pictured, from left, are Finger and Hickory softball coach Chad Puett.
Hickory's Finger signs with Caldwell for softball
