Hickory's fast start just enough to outlast Red Devils

Hickory’s football team came off the starting line in Friday night’s backyard brawl literally throwing everything it had at visiting Newton-Conover. The fast start forced the Red Devils to play from behind the whole game as the Red Tornadoes never trailed and won 35-28 to move to 2-1 on the season.

Newton-Conover dropped to 1-2.

“It definitely was (a heck of a win),” Hickory coach Joe Glass said. “For us to be able to do it without four starters on defense — just kind of scheming and putting things together and doing a heck of a job for our coaching staff and our kids.”

The contest turned into an aerial battle between quarterbacks Brady Stober of Hickory and Newton-Conover’s Aiden Luangkhot. Stober fired four touchdown passes, three in the first half, while Luangkhot responded with three scoring strikes and a TD run of his own.

Stober finished the night with 258 yards through the air on a 13-of-21 passing performance with no interceptions. He found six different receivers with two of the scoring passes going to Tyquan Hill. Dashawn Medley and Tayshawn Wright each had one TD catch.

“He (Stober) does it all the time. That kid, he’s a winner,” Glass said of his quarterback. “He does exactly what he’s supposed to do. He’s definitely got our offensive coordinator’s pull to say the least.”

Hickory took the opening kickoff and quickly moved 78 yards in six plays, taking less than three minutes off the clock. Hill claimed his first scoring reception of the night on a flag route to the right as Stober hung a perfect rainbow in the twilight sky over the Red Devils’ defender.

Turner Wood flipped a pass to Medley for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 Red Tornadoes lead.

Following quick three-and-outs by both teams, the Red Tornadoes needed just one play for their second score. Wright got behind the Newton-Conover secondary and Stober had no trouble locating him for a 54-yard score as Hickory upped its lead to 15-0 with 5:10 still remaining in the first quarter.

“I’ve been pleased with the effort every week, but I’m not pleased with how the game went,” said Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack. “We’re just starting off so slow. We’ve got to figure that out and that’s my job to do.”

Luangkhot got the Red Devils going on the ground following Wright’s score with a broken-play 29-yard run across midfield. Later it was Luangkhot again with an 18-yard keeper to the Red Tornadoes’ 10-yard line. From there, Luangkhot faked an end around and took it straight up the middle for the final 10 yards and the Red Devils’ initial score to get within 15-7 at the end of the first period.

The Red Tornadoes answered with two scoring drives of their own in the second quarter.

The first was a 31-yard pass from Stober to Medley, who fought his way through two defenders the last 7 yards to get over the goal line. Then Hickory turned to the running game on a 10-play, 85-yard march. Isaiah Lackey took a direct snap and fought his way through the line for the final yard and a 29-7 lead for Hickory.

The Red Devils refused to run up the white flag and went marching back the other way. A masterful 65-yard drive ate up all 3:44 remaining in the first half after the kickoff. On the 13th play, with just seven seconds left in the first half and the chains showing fourth-and-7 from the Hickory 8, Luangkhot scrambled and put up a ball to the back of the end zone where Jason Brawley managed to pull it in with no time remaining.

Down 29-14, the Red Devils took the second-half kickoff and went right back to the same end zone in eight plays. This time, from the Red Tornadoes’ 1, Lunagkhot rolled left and found Jordan Henze wide open for the score.

Luangkhot ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion to make the score 29-22 with 7:42 still remaining in the third quarter.

“That’s big. Obviously, we need to get back-to-back scores like that,” Pack said. “But we blew some simple assignments in the first half. We let some people run right down the middle of the field wide open. At halftime we showed them and we coached them, and in the second half we only gave up one touchdown.”

That touchdown for Hickory came in the first half-minute of the fourth quarter. Hill collected his second TD reception of the night to make the score 35-22.

But like they had all night, the Red Devils found a way to respond.

Ty Miller returned the kickoff to the Newton-Conover 42. Then on third-and-5 from the Hickory 43, Lunagkhot fired a perfect pass to the right corner where Javier Lineberger made a sensational grab to make it a one-score game again at 35-28 with 9:18 to go.

But it was then that the defenses stepped up. After forcing Hickory to punt, the Red Devils looked like they were in position to go in for the tying score when Luangkhot found Ryder Bush-Ivanko for 33 yards and a first down at the Hickory 18. However, Newton-Conover was flagged for offensive holding on the play and eventually had to punt the ball back to Hickory.

Taking over on their own 35 with 3:47 to go, the Red Tornadoes got a huge first down on third-and-10 when Stober found Hill for exactly 10 yards on an out route. By the time Hickory punted the ball back to Newton-Conover, the Red Devils had just 14.3 seconds remaining to try and travel 80 yards.

“Hats off to Coach Pack and his staff. They did a great job,” Glass said. “We hit them with some big plays. They changed their coverages up a little bit. Honestly, they brought some more pressure and we were struggling up front with it.”

Lackey led the Red Tornadoes’ rushing attack with 67 yards and the touchdown on 18 carries. Hill was the leading receiver with four catches for 46 yards.

Luangkhot completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards, three scores and two interceptions. He also led the Red Devils in rushing with 93 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Both teams are off next week before beginning conference play on Sept. 16. Hickory visits Western Foothills 3A Conference foe East Lincoln, while Newton-Conover hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell.

Newton-Conover;07;07;08;06;-;28

Hickory;15;14;00;06;-;35

First Quarter

H – Tyquan Hill 21-yard pass from Brady Stober (Dashawn Medley pass from Turner Wood), 9:34

H – Tayshawn Wright 54-yard pass from Stober (Josh Tyree kick), 5:16

NC – Aiden Luangkhot 10-yard run (Dax Shannon kick), 2:14

Second Quarter

H – Medley 31-yard pass from Stober (run failed), 11:17

H – Isaiah Lackey 1-yard run (Hill pass from Wood), 3:44

NC – Jason Brawley 8-yard pass from Luangkhot (Shannon kick), :00

Third Quarter

NC – Jordan Henze 1-yard pass from Luangkhot (Luangkhot run), 7:42

Fourth Quarter

H – Hill 12-yard pass from Stober (pass failed), 11:46

NC – Javier Lineberger 43-yard pass from Luangkhot (kick failed), 9:18

Team Stats

First Downs: Newton-Conover 15, Hickory 17

Rushes-yards: Newton-Conover 32-145, Hickory 26-77

Comp-Att-Int: Newton-Conover 16-28-2, Hickory 13-21-0

Passing yards: Newton-Conover 150, Hickory 258

Fumbles-Lost: Newton-Conover 1-0, Hickory 1-0

Penalties-yards: Newton-Conover 9-90, Hickory 8-82

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Newton-Conover: Trey Stinson 5-9, Aiden Luangkhot 16-93 and 1 TD, Caiden Rowe 8-23, Ben Watson 1-10, Ty Miller 2-10. Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 18-67 and 1 TD, Brady Stober 3-(-2), Dashawn Medley 2-0, Ellis Chappell 1-2, Jayden Maddox 2-10.

PASSING – Newton-Conover: Luangkhot 16-28-2 for 150 yards and 3 TDs. Hickory: Stober 13-21-0 for 258 yards and 4 TDs.

RECEIVING – Newton-Conover: Ryder Bush-Ivanko 4-54, Maleec Fleming 1-4, Jordan Linebarger 1-12, Miller 5-18, Jordan Henze 2-(-2) and 1 TD, Jason Brawley 2-21 and 1 TD, Javier Lineberger 1-43 and 1 TD. Hickory: Medley 4-73 and 1 TD, Jamarion Hewitt 1-24, Damarion Lee 1-46, Tyquan Hill 4-46 and 2 TDs, Tayshawn Wright 2-55 and 1 TD, Lackey 1-14.