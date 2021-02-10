 Skip to main content
Hickory's Durak signs with Brenau for swimming
Hickory's Durak signs with Brenau for swimming

  • Updated
Gwenyth Durak
Beverly Snowden/HPS Director of Communications

Hickory senior Gwenyth Durak (front row, center) recently signed her national letter of intent to swim at Brenau University in Georgia next season.

