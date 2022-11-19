 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory's boys soccer team captures first state title in 21 years

  • Updated
Hickory boys soccer celebration
Josh McKinney, Record

Hickory's Braeden McCourt, 22, and Orlando Almanza, 9, celebrate after McCourt scored the first goal during Saturday afternoon's 3A state boys soccer title match against Jacksonville in Browns Summit. The Red Tornadoes went on to win by a 2-1 final and McCourt was named the Most Valuable Player of the contest. The full game story will appear in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record, along with a team photo and additional information. 

