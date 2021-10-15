Hickory wins 6th straight, snaps Foard's 8-match win streak

NEWTON — Key injuries and tough competition had Hickory High’s boys soccer team on its heels a month ago. That bobble is a distant memory now.
The Red Tornadoes scored on three set pieces to blank host Fred T. Foard 3-0 Thursday in a Western Foothills 3A Conference match.
The win was the sixth in a row for Hickory (14-2-1), which moved to 8-1-1 in the conference, just a half-game behind Foard (10-3), which remains in first place at 8-1. The Tigers saw their eight-match winning streak come to an end.
It is the second streak of six wins for the Red Tornadoes, which opened the season 6-0. Sandwiched in between the streaks was a 2-2-1 stretch, during which Hickory dealt with injuries as well as top-notch teams.
“We had some key injuries,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings. “So, we had to shuffle some players around and just couldn't quite find the right balance. When you lose some players like that, sometimes it takes the wind out of the sails a little bit.”
The losses came against current unbeaten Hibriten and conference foe East Lincoln — a team Hickory defeated 2-1 last Monday — with the tie coming against St. Stephens. The Western Foothills 3A has provided a step up in competition from previous seasons in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Currently, four of its teams are in the top 10 in the 3A West Region in RPI, with Hickory moving up to fourth and Foard at No. 7 after Thursday's match. Jillings said the battles against tough competition should help later in the state playoffs.
“It's every night,” mused Jillings. “Every night you’ve got to be ready to play. ... I mean, we're playing competitive games each and every night and it should help with preparation for the playoffs."
The Red Tornadoes were the aggressors from the start and kept up the attack against the Tigers in a dominant first half. Unofficially, Hickory held a 9-2 advantage in shots — 4-1 on goal — with six corner kick opportunities to just one for the Tigers. It was corner kicks that put Hickory up 2-0 at halftime.
In the 29th minute, Cesar Rangel sent an arching kick from the left side into the box. After a couple of caroms, Brandon Garcia put enough on a high bounce from six yards out to send it on net. Two minutes later, another rainbow corner from Rangel was on target in the 18-yard box with Lewis Tate getting a clear header opportunity for the goal.
“I think that’s the difference maker for sure,” Jillings said of the set pieces. “That was huge for us. It takes a lot of the pressure off of you, It’s a battle you have to win (in order) to win these games and to be successful. We're fortunate to place the balls in the right spot and just attack them. Great execution.”
Hickory put the match away in the opening minute of the second half. Nick Hutto’s free kick from near midfield landed near the goal line. Ben Howard and Tate each had quick taps with Tate getting the goal in the 41st minute.
“We were motivated and relentless,” said Jillings. “That's a really good team. We limited their chances and created a lot of our own opportunities and buried a few. It's a good performance for us, for sure, against a really good team with really good players.”
For his team, Scottie Goforth said the players are aware that being in first place puts a target on their back.
“When you're on top, everybody wants to knock you off,” said Goforth. “The person that wants to knock you off the most is the guy sitting underneath you.”
Both teams return to action in conference play on the road Monday. The Tigers will play at Statesville, while Hickory takes on crosstown rival St. Stephens.