Hickory wins 6th straight, snaps Foard's 8-match win streak

“It's every night,” mused Jillings. “Every night you’ve got to be ready to play. ... I mean, we're playing competitive games each and every night and it should help with preparation for the playoffs."

The Red Tornadoes were the aggressors from the start and kept up the attack against the Tigers in a dominant first half. Unofficially, Hickory held a 9-2 advantage in shots — 4-1 on goal — with six corner kick opportunities to just one for the Tigers. It was corner kicks that put Hickory up 2-0 at halftime.

In the 29th minute, Cesar Rangel sent an arching kick from the left side into the box. After a couple of caroms, Brandon Garcia put enough on a high bounce from six yards out to send it on net. Two minutes later, another rainbow corner from Rangel was on target in the 18-yard box with Lewis Tate getting a clear header opportunity for the goal.

“I think that’s the difference maker for sure,” Jillings said of the set pieces. “That was huge for us. It takes a lot of the pressure off of you, It’s a battle you have to win (in order) to win these games and to be successful. We're fortunate to place the balls in the right spot and just attack them. Great execution.”