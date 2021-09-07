Hickory volleyball swarms past St. Stephens in straight sets

The Hickory and St. Stephens volleyball teams renewed their crosstown rivalry on Tuesday night, meeting for the first time as members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The visiting Red Tornadoes ultimately won in straight sets (25-22, 25-20 and 25-12) over the Indians, who were playing their first league match after having to postpone two contests last week due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hickory improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while St. Stephens fell to 3-4 and 0-1. After the match, both head coaches talked about how tough the Western Foothills 3A — which also includes Fred T. Foard, East Lincoln, North Lincoln, Statesville, North Iredell and West Iredell — is from top to bottom.
“We’re gonna have to, as I say, strap it on every night, because if not you’re gonna get your can handed to you,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “... The league is really tough — great players, strong coaches — and every single time you go in you have a chance to make a mark and do something really good, and you have a chance to lose. But I’d rather have to play every night, that’s where girls get better, and I think my team’s proof of it. The young girls and just getting so much better together and I enjoy it.”
“This is not an easy conference that we got moved to and they’re gonna have to work every single game,” added St. Stephens coach Julie Harris. “There’s not a match that we’re going up against that we’re not gonna have to really work to the end. And I don’t know that they realize that yet, because in the conference that we had been in there were a couple of teams that we could kind of ease back a little bit, but we can’t do that at all this year. I think we have a much better hitting team than we’ve had in several years, we just need to work on our back row defense.”
After St. Stephens recorded the first point of the night, Hickory responded with two straight on a service error by the Indians and a kill from Sophia Parrish. St. Stephens scored the next two points on a kill from Olivia Eckard and a tip from Taylor Kelly, then the Red Tornadoes tied things at 3-all on another service error.
The Indians retook the lead thanks to back-to-back points including a block from Elizabeth Sumpter. However, the seesaw opening set continued with consecutive points from Hickory, the second coming on a kill from Ellie Eichman to knot the score at 5 apiece.
In all, the teams were tied on seven occasions in the first set. Although the Red Tornadoes led by as many as six points at 21-15, St. Stephens battled back to within two at 24-22 on an ace from Julia Gnida before Hickory’s Olivia Foster registered a set-ending block.
The Red Tornadoes also had a tough time putting the Indians away in the second set. Despite leading by as many as nine points at 20-11 following a tip from Sami Gambill and an ace from Taylor Rose, Hickory ended up having to hold off a furious rally by the hosts.
After trailing by the aforementioned nine-point margin, St. Stephens responded with five of the next six tallies. Included in the run were a well-placed ball by Kelsey Plumley, an ace from Kadence Ramseyer and a block from Gnida.
The Indians also received an ace from Allison Godfrey moments later to cut the deficit to four at 23-19. Nevertheless, Hickory closed the set by scoring two of the next three points, the last coming on a Rose tip.
Following a fast start by St. Stephens in the third set, Hickory rallied to take the lead before eventually beginning to pull away. Eichman had the final two kills in the 13-point set win, but Rose, Foster and Co. were also instrumental in the Red Tornadoes’ third-set victory, which clinched their third sweep of the season.
“I feel like during the season we’re just getting better right now,” said Stephens. “We’ve got a good mix of senior leadership with a lot of youth that’s gonna be very, very good and keeps getting better. ... Give St. Stephens credit because those girls didn’t quit. They made some mistakes when things got tough, but they didn’t stop, they were still blocking, they were still swinging, they were still setting. It was good volleyball, it was fun.”
“We’re not in our usual six to eight players right now, but that’s not an excuse,” added Harris, whose team was without two players on Tuesday. “We need to communicate better, we don’t have a mentality to finish, and that’s what we were talking about in the locker room. We have to want it and we have to finish. They’re giving up too easy, and we need some leadership.”