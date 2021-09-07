Hickory volleyball swarms past St. Stephens in straight sets

The Hickory and St. Stephens volleyball teams renewed their crosstown rivalry on Tuesday night, meeting for the first time as members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The visiting Red Tornadoes ultimately won in straight sets (25-22, 25-20 and 25-12) over the Indians, who were playing their first league match after having to postpone two contests last week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hickory improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while St. Stephens fell to 3-4 and 0-1. After the match, both head coaches talked about how tough the Western Foothills 3A — which also includes Fred T. Foard, East Lincoln, North Lincoln, Statesville, North Iredell and West Iredell — is from top to bottom.

“We’re gonna have to, as I say, strap it on every night, because if not you’re gonna get your can handed to you,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “... The league is really tough — great players, strong coaches — and every single time you go in you have a chance to make a mark and do something really good, and you have a chance to lose. But I’d rather have to play every night, that’s where girls get better, and I think my team’s proof of it. The young girls and just getting so much better together and I enjoy it.”