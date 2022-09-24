Hickory uses second-half flurry to conquer Knights

After scoring a touchdown on its first possession, the Hickory football team didn’t score again until the second half of Friday night’s home game against North Lincoln. Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Red Tornadoes scored 22 unanswered points down the stretch to notch a 29-22 win over the Knights at Frank Barger Stadium.

The Knights recorded the first 22-0 run of the night, countering Hickory’s early TD with scoring drives on their third, fourth and fifth possessions. But after rediscovering the end zone late in the third quarter, the Red Tornadoes tied the score early in the fourth before tallying the go-ahead TD midway through the final frame.

Hickory finished with 65 plays for 402 yards, including 258 passing yards from Brady Stober, who had 23 completions in 38 attempts to go with TD passes to Tyquan Hill (three receptions for 61 yards), Rico Walker (three catches for 52 yards) and Ellis Chappell (four receptions for 41 yards). Seven different receivers caught passes for the Red Tornadoes, while Isaiah Lackey had 15 carries for 119 yards and a TD.

“My biggest thing is our offensive line played much better tonight, we got some guys back,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said. “We were missing two offensive linemen and we’ve got them back playing now. We actually lost another defensive lineman tonight, so we hope to get another one back next week.

“Our kids played gritty, they played tough,” he added of the Red Tornadoes’ second-half effort. “It’s like I told them — they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do at the beginning. They can’t wait until the second half and play good football teams, and we had a lack of focus early and they locked it in at halftime. I told them, ‘We’re not making any adjustments. Our game plan is sound, you guys have got to make plays.’ And that’s kind of what it was.”

Following a three-and-out by the Knights (0-5, 0-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) to begin the contest, Hickory embarked on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that included Lackey’s longest run of the night, a 39-yard jaunt that set the Red Tornadoes up with first-and-goal at North Lincoln’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, Chappell caught a 4-yard TD pass from Stober to put Hickory on top 7-0 at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter.

After the teams exchanged punts on their next possessions, North Lincoln grabbed an 8-7 lead on a 9-yard TD run from Cody Morse and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Reed King with 1:55 to play in the opening period. The six-play, 56-yard drive also included back-to-back runs of 25 and 21 yards from Owen Hammond and Liam Sutton.

A three-and-out by Hickory (3-2, 1-1) gave the ball back to the Knights, who added another TD on a 19-yard pass from Connor Carson to King on the initial play of the second quarter. The Red Tornadoes went three-and-out again, and North Lincoln made them pay with an eight-play, 58-yard series that was capped by a 16-yard TD strike from Carson to Caden Ayers with 6:09 remaining until halftime. Ayers also hauled in a 39-yard reception during the Knight’s third straight scoring drive, which made it 22-7 at the intermission.

Hickory drove to North Lincoln’s 23 on the opening drive of the second half before turning the ball over on downs. However, after forcing the Knights to punt, the Red Tornadoes finally crossed the goal line again on their subsequent series. Stober completed 6 of 7 passes for 77 yards on the drive, including a 19-yard hookup with Walker that cut the deficit to 22-14 at the 3:07 mark of the third quarter.

A punt by North Lincoln led to the Red Tornadoes’ next possession, and Stober again displayed his passing prowess by completing 4 of 5 attempts for 80 yards, the final 42 of which came on a catch-and-run by Hill down the right sideline. On the 2-point conversion, Stober connected with Walker to even the score at 22-all with 11:28 left in the contest.

After the Knights failed to pick up a first down on a fake punt, Hickory began its next drive on the North Lincoln 48. Six plays later, Lackey crossed the goal line from 2 yards out for a 29-22 advantage.

Facing their first deficit since the opening quarter, the Knights found their mojo again on offense. Morse, Hammond, King and Carson all carried the ball on the drive, but on fourth-and-1 from the Hickory 8, Morse was stuffed by the Red Tornadoes’ defensive line. From there, Hickory was able to run out the final 1:42 to pick up its second one-score victory in three games.

“When you’re playing against triple option football, you have to do your assignment, and they didn’t do their assignment the first half,” said Glass of his team. “In the second half I challenged them and they came out and did their job and did what they had to do, made some big plays.”

North Lincoln amassed 245 of its 327 yards on the ground, with Morse registering 92 yards on 19 carries and Hammond adding nine carries for 75 yards. Carson completed 4 of 8 passes for 82 yards, including three completions to Ayers for 63 yards, while Cole Ellis intercepted a Stober pass in the second quarter but was tackled by Hickory’s quarterback after a short return.

Despite holding a winless record, three of the Knights’ defeats have been by seven points or less. North Lincoln lost 20-17 at Lincolnton on Aug. 26 and 15-9 vs. Statesville on Sept. 16 before Friday’s seven-point loss to Hickory.

“This North Lincoln team’s not bad, they’ve lost games really close and the ones that they’ve lost are because they’ve put the ball on the ground,” said Glass. “That makes a huge difference when they’re putting the ball on the ground. So that’s just what it is, and they didn’t put the ball on the ground tonight except for one time and they got it back, so they’re a very good football team. They’ve gotten better and better and better.”

Hickory hosts crosstown rival St. Stephens next Friday, while North Lincoln will also be at home against North Iredell.

“It’s just another game,” said Glass of the matchup with St. Stephens. “I mean, the kids get hyped up for it and everything else I’m sure, but we’re not gonna prepare any differently. St. Stephens is a much improved football team and they’ve played people tight. They’ve won some games this year, so they’ve got some confidence and I’m sure they’re ready to come in here and whoop our butts. We’ve got to be ready.”

North Lincoln;08;14;00;00;—;22

Hickory;07;00;07;15;—;29

First Quarter

H — Ellis Chappell 4-yard pass from Brady Stober (Josh Tyree kick), 6:47

NL — Cody Morse 9-yard run (Reed King run), 1:55

Second Quarter

NL — King 19-yard pass from Connor Carson (Liam Sutton kick), 11:52

NL — Caden Ayers 16-yard pass from Carson (Sutton kick), 6:09

Third Quarter

H — Rico Walker 19-yard pass from Stober (Tyree kick), 3:07

Fourth Quarter

H — Tyquan Hill 42-yard pass from Stober (Walker pass from Stober), 11:28

H — Isaiah Lackey 2-yard run (Tyree kick), 5:27

Team Stats

First Downs: North Lincoln 14, Hickory 17

Rushes-yards: North Lincoln 46-245, Hickory 27-144

Comp-Att-Int: North Lincoln 4-8-0, Hickory 23-38-1

Passing yards: North Lincoln 82, Hickory 258

Fumbles-Lost: North Lincoln 1-0, Hickory 1-0

Penalties-yards: North Lincoln 6-51, Hickory 5-40

Individual Stats

RUSHING — North Lincoln: Cody Morse 19-92 and 1 TD, Owen Hammond 9-75, Reed King 3-31, Liam Sutton 3-28, Connor Carson 11-19, Gavin Freeman 1-0. Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 15-119 and 1 TD, Ellis Chappell 2-17, Brady Stober 7-15, Team 3-(-7).

PASSING — North Lincoln: Carson 4-8-0 for 82 yards and 2 TDs. Hickory: Stober 23-38-1 for 258 yards and 3 TDs.

RECEIVING — North Lincoln: Caden Ayers 3-63 and 1 TD, King 1-19 and 1 TD. Hickory: Tyquan Hill 3-61 and 1 TD, Rico Walker 3-52 and 1 TD, Dashawn Medley 6-46, Ellis Chappell 4-41 and 1 TD, Jamien Little 2-24, Damarion Lee 4-18, Tayshawn Wright 1-16.