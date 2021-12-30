Hickory uses pressure defense to snag holiday tournament title in boys basketball

Hickory took a 15-5 lead with 7:20 left in the first half before the Cougars finally settled into their half-court offense to chip away at the deficit. Grayson Presnell was the focal point in the brief comeback, as he hit a pair of deep three-point shots to spark an 8-0 run that got Alexander Central within 15-13.

However, Maddox countered that with a skilled variety of shots to score seven straight points. His scoring spree started with a baseline runner off a dribble-drive. Maddox then he used a crossover dribble to set up a 3-point shot off the left arc. He finished the spurt by stealing the ensuing inbound pass for a quick layup to establish a 22-14 lead.

After the Cougars cut the deficit to five, the Red Tornadoes reeled off four straight points to close out the half. A running hook by Jamien Little followed by a backcourt steal and layup by Maddox sent the Red Tornadoes up by 28-19 at the break.

“Every time we start to get it under control a little bit, we’d have another one of those little spurts,” said Wills. “And that's them (Red Tornadoes). They create that. They're really good at that and that's to their credit, and to coach Willis’ credit, and their kids. They're really good at that and we've got to be a little bit tougher to handle that better.”