Hickory uses pressure defense to snag holiday tournament title in boys basketball

Alexander Central and Hickory high school boys basketball games usually feature a contrast in styles. One team plays with precision and at a slower pace. The other feeds off defensive pressure and fast-break scores.
The team that can get the tempo it wants, usually wins.
The Red Tornadoes did just that on Wednesday night and led wire-to-wire for a 52-41 win over Alexander Central in the championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic held in the Tarlton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College.
The Red Tornadoes (10-1) came in as the tournament’s fourth seed. Hickory has now won 23 titles in the 34-year history of the event, and the five championships in a row. Overall, Hickory will return to Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference play Tuesday when it hosts North Iredell.
The No. 2 Cougars (10-2) saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end. They also will play again on Tuesday when they host Tabernacle Christian in a non-conference tilt. Alexander Central was looking to give Hickory its first loss in the holiday tournament since the Cougars turned the trick in the semifinal round back in 2015 on the way to Alexander’s only holiday championship.
The story of the game was turnovers and lots of them. The relentless pressure defense by the Red Tornadoes created 22 of them. Hickory finished the game with a 22-4 advantage in points off turnovers for the game.
“They made the game the way they wanted it to be,” said Cougars head coach Ed Wills. “And we weren't disciplined enough to make it the way we wanted it to be, and that's a credit to them.”
The pressure defense set the pace from the start, which created havoc for the Cougars. Alexander Central turned the ball over on its first three possessions and nine of the first 12. Hickory forced 10 turnovers and held the Cougars to just four shots in the opening period, but it took a while for the Red Tornadoes to cash in the extra chances at the hoop. Alexander Central was able to tie the game at 4 at the 2:51 mark, when Grayson Presnell took a steal in for a layup.
After three straight Hickory turnovers, the quick-strike ability of the Tornadoes began to take shape. Hickory scored twice in nine seconds when tournament most valuable player Jayden Maddox picked off back-to-back passes and fed Tyquan Hill and Eli Rose for easy layups.
“They (the Cougars) were kind of out of character,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Daniel Willis. “I think we forced 15 turnovers the first half and that was kind of the difference in the game. … But my guys competed. Man, that’s the thing about this team. They complete and they play hard. And the energy, it kind of snowballs once it gets going and we get a couple steals.”
Hickory took a 15-5 lead with 7:20 left in the first half before the Cougars finally settled into their half-court offense to chip away at the deficit. Grayson Presnell was the focal point in the brief comeback, as he hit a pair of deep three-point shots to spark an 8-0 run that got Alexander Central within 15-13.
However, Maddox countered that with a skilled variety of shots to score seven straight points. His scoring spree started with a baseline runner off a dribble-drive. Maddox then he used a crossover dribble to set up a 3-point shot off the left arc. He finished the spurt by stealing the ensuing inbound pass for a quick layup to establish a 22-14 lead.
After the Cougars cut the deficit to five, the Red Tornadoes reeled off four straight points to close out the half. A running hook by Jamien Little followed by a backcourt steal and layup by Maddox sent the Red Tornadoes up by 28-19 at the break.
“Every time we start to get it under control a little bit, we’d have another one of those little spurts,” said Wills. “And that's them (Red Tornadoes). They create that. They're really good at that and that's to their credit, and to coach Willis’ credit, and their kids. They're really good at that and we've got to be a little bit tougher to handle that better.”
In the third quarter, Grove Lowrance scored twice and Evan Presnell swished a three to get Alexander Central again within one possession at 31-29. But four straight turnovers, including steals by Little and Maddox led to four quick points. A dribble-drive running shot by Maddox out Hickory up eight heading into the final quarter.
“They made an adjustment at halftime against our press and got a couple of easy baskets to start the third quarter,” Willis said. “So then, we had to adjust. It was probably a couple of baskets too late on my part, but they did a great job of adjusting at halftime. Then, my guys finally backed up and we have gotten a lot better in the half-court defense this year, and that's going to be key for us coming down the stretch in a lot of these games.”
The Cougars were unable to get closer than six, as Hickory was hit 9-of-13 from the free throw line to seal the game.
Maddox finished with 19 points and six steals for Hickory with Little adding 11 points. The Red Tornadoes would collect 13 steals for the game among their 22 forced turnovers.
For the Cougars, Evan Presnell scored 14 points. His brother Grayson added10 points.
No. 2 St. Stephens 53, No. 1 South Caldwell 48
St. Stephens leading scorer Ji Ikard was quiet much of the game, but he made noise when it counted. The senior point guard scored six points and had a key defensive stop in overtime to lead the Indians (10-3) to the win over South Caldwell (7-2).
After regulation ended with the score tied at 43-all, St. Stephens’ Dayton Anderson scored the first bucket of overtime with a 3-point shot off the left arc. Trey Ramsey countered with two free throws for South Caldwell to get within 46-45.
The Indians’ next possession had Ikard bringing the ball up the court. Seeing an opening, he veered right down the lane with a skip and a scoop into the basket.
After St. Stephens got a stop by drawing an offensive foul, Ikard returned to dribble penetration, this time pulling up for a runner off the right side for the score to make it 50-45 with 2:03 left.
Kaleb Icenhour cut the deficit to two, as he sank a deep 3-pointer from the left of the circle.
A foul sent the Indians to the line, but after missing the 1-and-1 chance, the Spartans looked to tie the game with time winding down. A pass from Nick Everhart was picked off in the lane by Ikard, who was subsequently fouled with 23.2 seconds remaining. Ikard made both free throws and later Josh Barkley made 1 of 2 free throws to provide the final margin.
Both teams struggled prior to the overtime period. St. Stephens took an 18-14 lead with 5:43 left in the first half, behind Ikard's eight points. However, the Spartans held the Indians without a field goal until the buzzer, when Anderson drained a long shot.
St. Stephens made only four shots from the floor in a stretch of 13:43, as the Spartans slowly stretched the lead to 33-25 with 2:22 left in the third quarter. Turnovers eventually doomed South Caldwell Wednesday evening, as they committed 27 in the game. The Spartans also missed six free throws in the final quarter.
The closing seconds of regulation were more remarkable for errors than quality play. After the score was tied at 43-all with 66 seconds left, the Spartans had a free throw attempt nullified due to a lane violation. Following a timeout with 14 seconds left, the Indians threw the inbounds pass out of bounds. With South Caldwell looking to win it, the Spartans tossed a pass toward midcourt out of bounds with 5.3 seconds left, giving the ball back to the Indians. Ikard’s shot to try and win the game went off course, setting up overtime.
St. Stephens returns to Western Foothills 3A Conference play on Tuesday at North Lincoln. South Caldwell is off for a week before returning to action next Wednesday for a non-conference home game against Draughn.
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Hickory;10;18;9;15;—;52
Alexander Central; 5;14;10;12;—;41
Hickory — Jayden Maddox 19, Jamien Little 11, Ty-Quan Hill 8, John Holbrook 8, Landon Maddox 2, Rico Walker 2, Eli Rose 2.
Alexander Central —Evan Presnell 14, Grayson Presnell 10, Dusty Sigmon 7, Grove Lowrance 7, Avery Cook 2, Luke Hammer 1
BOYS’ 3RD-PLACE GAME BOX SCORE
St. Stephens;12;10;8;13;10;—;53
South Caldwell;11;13;11;8;5;—;48
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 23, Dayton Anderson 12, Luke Reid 10, Peyton Young 5, Josh Barkley 2, Michael Watkins 1.
South Caldwell — Trey Ramsey 22, Nick Everhart 9, Colton Smith 7, Kaleb Icenhour 3, Jordan Bentley 3, Kaleb Reece 2, Tyler Eggers 2.
Hickory Daily Record Sports Editor Josh McKinney contributed to the story.