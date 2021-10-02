Hickory uses balanced attack to down St. Stephens

“(The) defense did a great job tonight. They flew around and we hit some gaps. I can’t say enough about them,” Glass said. “But I’m most proud of our offensive line. We have not been able to run the football. We had one yard of offense running the ball last week. The guys did a heck of a job running the football tonight.”

Down 14-0 early, the Indians did not just go through the motions the remainder of the night. St. Stephens took the kickoff following the second Hickory score and marched 71 yards in seven plays. Ethan Atwood made an outstanding play wrestling a pass away from a Hickory defensive back for a 49-yard competition from Peyton Young down to the Hickory 2. Tony Rangel ran it across the goal line to cut the Red Tornadoes' lead in half, 14-7, with 2:31 remaining in the opening quarter.

“We dug a little hole right there,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said of the Indians’ early turnovers. “I think we were a little amped up to get going, lost control of the ball a couple of times and got behind. But I was proud of our guys for fighting back and competing to the end after that. It would have been easy to hang our heads but we kept moving.”