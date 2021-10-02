Hickory uses balanced attack to down St. Stephens

The Hickory football team went to St. Stephens on Friday night in search of its running game and found it. Balanced by an efficient and effective passing attack and set up by an aggressive defense, the Red Tornadoes rolled to a 43-15 win as dominant as the score indicated.
“We’ve been trying, I think, to throw it around a little bit too much,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said. “Running the football was the emphasis we were trying to have tonight and we were able to do it.”
Hickory averaged over 4 yards per carry and totaled 150 yards on 35 rushing attempts. Isaiah Lackey led the way with 51 yards on 14 carries, while Melvin Dula (10 carries for 48 yards) and Turner Wood (eight carries for 46 yards) also helped power the ground game. Josiah Edwards had two rushing touchdowns out of the wildcat formation.
Hickory kicked off to the Indians to start the game, but the defense recovered a St. Stephens fumble at the Indians’ 44-yard line on the third play from scrimmage. Seven plays later, Edwards recorded his first touchdown on a 4-yard run over left tackle with less than five minutes gone.
It took just one play for the Red Tornadoes to get the ball back when Dula recovered another St. Stephens bobble at the Indians' 35. This time it took the Red Tornadoes just three plays to cross the goal line, with Edwards again getting the call out of the wildcat from 1 yard out.
“(The) defense did a great job tonight. They flew around and we hit some gaps. I can’t say enough about them,” Glass said. “But I’m most proud of our offensive line. We have not been able to run the football. We had one yard of offense running the ball last week. The guys did a heck of a job running the football tonight.”
Down 14-0 early, the Indians did not just go through the motions the remainder of the night. St. Stephens took the kickoff following the second Hickory score and marched 71 yards in seven plays. Ethan Atwood made an outstanding play wrestling a pass away from a Hickory defensive back for a 49-yard competition from Peyton Young down to the Hickory 2. Tony Rangel ran it across the goal line to cut the Red Tornadoes' lead in half, 14-7, with 2:31 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We dug a little hole right there,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said of the Indians’ early turnovers. “I think we were a little amped up to get going, lost control of the ball a couple of times and got behind. But I was proud of our guys for fighting back and competing to the end after that. It would have been easy to hang our heads but we kept moving.”
While the Red Tornadoes wanted to focus on the run game, they didn’t ignore the pass. Young threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 10-yarder to Dashawn Medley and a 19-yarder to Britt Rumbaugh. Those two strikes pushed Hickory's lead to 27-7 at the intermission.
Hickory added nine quick points to begin the third quarter without any input by the offense. Dontae Baker took a handoff from Medley on the second-half kickoff and raced 77 yards down the St. Stephens sideline for a touchdown.
Then the defense struck again. With St. Stephens backed up against the goal line, the Red Tornadoes forced another fumble. Although the Indians recovered this one, it was in the end zone for a safety.
Hickory’s final score came on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Wood to Tyquan Hill.
“They beat us five out of seven years. Our kids were getting tired of getting beat and took it personal,” Glass said. “I told them it was time to turn the tide and get it going back the other way like it used to be back in the day.”
St. Stephens picked up the night’s final score on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Peyton Young. Young then hit Ty McLauchlin for the 2-point conversion and the final of 43-15.
Wood was 10-of-15 passing for 131 yards and tree touchdowns. The Red Tornadoes spread the ball out to seven different receivers.
Young led the Indians with 54 yards rushing on 10 carries. He was also 5-of-12 passing for 87 yards.
St. Stephens freshman Brycen Gaither had 31 yards rushing and showed promising speed and power.
“He (Gaither) has the ability to have big plays in big games,” Lowman said. “I think he’s a guy defenses have to be aware of. He is young. He is going to have a lot of opportunities to grow and learn.”
Hickory, now 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, hosts North Iredell next Friday. St. Stephens visits North Lincoln after falling to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Hickory;14;13;09;07;–;43
St. Stephens;07;00;00;08;–;15
First Quarter
H – Josiah Edwards 4-yard run (Josh Tyree kick), 7:39
H – Edwards 1-yard run (Tyree kick), 5:35
SS – Tony Rangel 2-yard run (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 2:31
Second Quarter
H – Dashawn Medley 10-yard pass from Turner Wood (run failed), 6:34
H – Britt Rumbaugh 19-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 4:02
Third Quarter
H – Dontae Baker 77-yard kickoff return (Tyree kick), 11:48
H – Safety, 10:01
Fourth Quarter
H – Tyquan Hill 9-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 11:55
SS – Peyton Young 1-yard run (Ty McLauchlin pass from Wood), 7:22
Team Stats
First Downs: Hickory 15, St. Stephens 10
Rushes-yards: Hickory 35-150, St. Stephens 42-99
Comp-Att-Int: Hickory 13-18-0, St. Stephens 5-12-0
Passing yards: Hickory 166, St. Stephens 87
Fumbles-Lost Hickory 1-1, St. Stephens 4-3
Penalties-yards: Hickory 9-61, St. Stephens 8-56
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 14-51, Turner Wood 8-46, Josiah Edwards 2-5 and 2 TDs, Melvin Dula 10-48, Brady Stober 1-0. St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 18-31, Ty McLauchlin 6-(-1), Peyton Young 10-54 and 1 TD, Tony Rangel 4-6 and 1 TD, Ethan Atwood 1-(-1), Evan Trossi 3-10.
PASSING – Hickory: 10-15-0 for 131 yards and 3 TDs, Stober 3-3-0 for 35 yards. St. Stephens: Young 5-12-0 for 87 yards.
RECEIVING – Hickory: Dontae Baker 4-68, Edwards 3-19, Britt Rumbaugh 1-19 and 1 TD, Dashawn Medley 1-10 and 1 TD, Rico Walker 1-6, Tyquan Hill 2-28 and 1 TD, Jamarion Hewitt 1-16. St. Stephens: Noah Gscheidmeier 2-27, Atwood 1-49, McLauchlin 1-9, Ji Ikard 1-2.