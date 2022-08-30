Hickory turns back Newton in soccer by score of 4-2

Hickory and Newton-Conover played a heated match of soccer on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-80s and play on the field often frenetic.

The Red Tornadoes built a three-goal lead in the first half of the non-conference match and held on for a 4-2 win over the host Red Devils on Monday night.

Hickory (2-0-2) has won the last three in the series. On the pitch, the teams played fast and physical. Red Devils head coach Carlos Arias knew what his team was in for a tough matchup prior to the start.

“I told the boys they're going to come out and push you and better grow up real fast,” said Arias of the last year’s 3A state runner-up. “We’ve played some good teams, but this is probably the best team we’ve played so far, no doubt.”

As much as the teams battled each other, so it was with the referee, who whistled the teams for 25 fouls and handed out 10 yellow cards and three red cards. Each of the head coaches picked up a yellow, with Arias receiving his, essentially, for the behavior of the students behind the Red Devils’ bench.

Yellow cards are handed out for excessive or unnecessary fouls. Red cards disqualify a player for the remainder of the match and can be the result of one particularly egregious foul or two yellow cards.

Newton-Conover played the final 64 minutes a man short, as Jayden Felder picked up a red card. A red card given to Brandon Garcia in the 31st minute put Hickory one man down. The Red Tornadoes played with nine after David Escobedo was red carded in the 48th minute

Hickory’s head coach Brian Jillings didn’t see the action as anything more than hard-nosed play by both sides.

“I didn't actually even think it was that physical,” Jillings explained. “I thought it was two good teams going at each other. Newton is a good club with a good program. Really, they came off flying and I knew we were in for a game right from the start.”

The flying start came from the opening kick and set the pace of the match. The Red Devils (2-1-1) worked to Chris Ramirez on the left side of the 18-yard box, with his open shot missing the mark just 12 seconds from the start.

“We worked on the set piece in front from the very beginning, just to try it,” Arias said. “One of the boys saw it with some European team and he's like, ‘Hey let's try it’, and it almost worked. I mean we almost went up 1-0.”

Hickory snapped back in the second minute with a tap to Orlando Almanza that he sent over the crossbar. In the third minute, Newton-Conover came back with a goal kick downfield to Chucho Mejia, whose open shot went wide right.

“I thought we were a little flatfooted coming out,” Jillings said. “And they’re so quick up front and just surprised us. We're fortunate probably not to go down early. They had two pretty good chances before I could take me head up there.”

By the 10th minute, Hickory began to take control of the flow of the match with a corner kick opportunity and two other scoring chances. Felder’s foul in the box set up a penalty kick, which Ben Howard drilled to his left and on net to put Hickory up 1-0 in the 16th minute.

A free kick outside the top left of the box set up Hickory’s second goal in the 25th minute. The second man through on the attempt was Josue Leal, who tucked the shot across into the top right corner of the goal.

Three minutes later, Justin Ortiz ran down Conner Mejia’s goal kick and nudged it ahead to Almanza, whose rolling shot trickled into the bottom right corner to make it 3-0.

“They’re big,” said Arias of Hickory’s play. “They're aggressive to the ball. They attack and they do it well and they play well as a team, so it makes it hard.”

Newton-Conover stayed in the match with a goal in the 29th minute, as the Red Devils again used the kickoff to develop a play that ended with Jared Deniz’s shot on target.

With the 10-9 advantage in players on the field, the Red Devils got within 3-2 at the 55th minute. From 25 yards out, Brayan Guzman Maldonado maneuvered around a Hickory defender and slipped a short pass to Deniz, who threaded the needle between the keeper and the post on the short side for the score.

However, Leal’s second goal put the match away in the 63rd minute, as he picked off a clearing pass from 40 yards out and lobbed a long shot over goalkeeper Dax Shannon and under the crossbar.

“My guys are, never say die,” Jillings said. “Credit to my guys, too, being down two players and they continue to fight the entire way and get a couple of wonder goals from Josue. It's a great win against a good program.”

A pair of shots late by Newton-Conover came up empty as time ran out.

“We're growing,” said Arias. “We have a lot of seniors, but most of our players are underclassmen still. So, we have a good shot at this; hopefully we'll get better.”

Newton-Conover travels to Lincoln Charter on Wednesday.

For Hickory, it was the third match in 72 hours after a weekend tournament in Cary. During that tournament, the Red Tornadoes forged a tie with Croatan and defeated Southwest Guilford, both quarterfinal teams in their respective state tournaments last year.

“Two more games this week, too,” said Jillings. So, we'll see what we’ve got left in the tank.”

Hickory will play at Stuart Cramer on Wednesday before hosting Freedom on Thursday.