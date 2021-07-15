Hickory trio among East-West All-Star selections

When the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star games are held next week in Greensboro, three recent Hickory High graduates will be among the local athletes participating in the festivities. Finley Lefevers will play in the girls basketball game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum, while Ben Boston and Carter Holt will compete in the boys soccer match on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at MacPherson Stadium.

The West team for the girls basketball game will also include recent Freedom graduates Adair Garrison and Danisha Hemphill, while former West Caldwell head coach Brad Mangum — now the coach at North Lincoln — will serve as head coach for the West.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The roster for the West squad in the girls soccer match includes former Lake Norman standout Asha Means. The Knights competed in the South Fork 2A Conference during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, winning the 2A state title after finishing 19-0 overall and 14-0 in league play.

Hibriten’s Shea Bridges will coach the West in the girls soccer contest, which is slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at MacPherson Stadium. Boston, Holt and recent East Lincoln graduate Chase Lynch will then play in the boys soccer match.