Hickory tops St. Stephens, will meet East Lincoln in tourney title game

DENVER — One week made all the difference for the Hickory girls basketball team, which bounced back from its first loss to St. Stephens since 2018 with a 56-46 victory over the Indians in the semifinal round of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament. The Red Tornadoes lost to St. Stephens by a 56-40 final on Feb. 9, but were able to turn the tables on the Indians during Wednesday night’s game at East Lincoln High School, which marked Hickory’s third straight win since the loss to their crosstown rivals.

The victory was Hickory’s third over St. Stephens in four meetings this season, with the second-seeded Red Tornadoes moving to 17-7 overall ahead of Friday’s championship game against East Lincoln, which will also be played at East Lincoln High School beginning at 6 p.m. On the other side, St. Stephens dropped to 16-10 and will now wait for the 3A state playoff brackets to be released on Saturday.