Hickory tops St. Stephens, will meet East Lincoln in tourney title game

DENVER — One week made all the difference for the Hickory girls basketball team, which bounced back from its first loss to St. Stephens since 2018 with a 56-46 victory over the Indians in the semifinal round of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament. The Red Tornadoes lost to St. Stephens by a 56-40 final on Feb. 9, but were able to turn the tables on the Indians during Wednesday night’s game at East Lincoln High School, which marked Hickory’s third straight win since the loss to their crosstown rivals.
The victory was Hickory’s third over St. Stephens in four meetings this season, with the second-seeded Red Tornadoes moving to 17-7 overall ahead of Friday’s championship game against East Lincoln, which will also be played at East Lincoln High School beginning at 6 p.m. On the other side, St. Stephens dropped to 16-10 and will now wait for the 3A state playoff brackets to be released on Saturday.
“We played them (East Lincoln) to a three-point game at our place and then we came here and kind of were dead-legged here, and so I guess playing tonight will be good, we’ll be used to the gym,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “They’ve got an inside-outside threat, as we do too. They’ve got two decent-sized posts, which that makes a difference too. So we’re gonna have to come up with something that can contain them inside and then still put enough pressure on their guards where they can’t get good entry passes.”
Hickory never trailed during Wednesday’s contest, taking the lead on a Joselin Turner layup in the opening minute. St. Stephens’ Allie Reid cut the deficit in half with a free throw at the 6:54 mark, and while the Indians hung around, the Red Tornadoes led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter following a late 3-pointer from Lea Boyens.
The only player to make a 3 in the game, Boyens also knocked one down to start the second period before St. Stephens’ Ella Pilkenton drove up the middle for a layup. Hickory answered with a basket from Gabby Bryant and a putback from Gabriela Greenard to take a nine-point advantage, which is where the lead was later in the frame before two free throws from Bryant and an Addison Sisk layup gave the Red Tornadoes a 29-16 lead in the final minute of the first half.
St. Stephens was down 29-18 at halftime following a pair of foul shots from Kaylee McGlamery with 20.9 seconds remaining in the second quarter, while a McGlamery putback to begin the third period cut the deficit back to single digits. Nonetheless, Hickory held a 43-30 advantage heading into the final quarter after Greenard twice countered layups from St. Stephens’ Kennedy Blevins with layups of her own.
The Indians tried to fight back in the fourth period, beginning the quarter on a 7-2 run that included a McGlamery putback, two foul shots from Reid and a three-point play from Blevins. Hickory soon reestablished a double-digit advantage, however, with Greenard scoring a game-high eight points over the last eight minutes and the Red Tornadoes nailing nine free throws to put the finishing touches on their 10-point triumph.
"I just thought we came out with more intensity (than the last meeting with St. Stephens),” said Helms. “Defense was better. I thought last week our legs we dead. … We’ve been talking about that all week and you look on film and it wasn’t so much what you did wrong, it’s what you didn’t produce, so I think that was the difference.”
Greenard scored 22 points to lead all scorers, while Boyens was also in double figures with 11 and Sisk chipped in nine off the bench. Meanwhile, St. Stephens was led by 12 points from Blevins and nine from McGlamery.
East Lincoln 74, Fred T. Foard 67
The Tigers nearly became the first conference opponent to defeat the Mustangs during Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup, but top-seeded East Lincoln was ultimately able to survive a scare from their fourth-seeded adversaries. East Lincoln improved to 25-1 overall and advanced to Friday’s championship game against Hickory, which will tip off at 6 p.m. at East Lincoln High School.
Foard (15-11) was led by a game-high 26 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, with Davoney Dellinger adding 13, Taylor Ramseur scoring 10 and Samaria Tipps finishing with nine. However, the Mustangs put five players in double figures as Hailey McFadden (20 points), Taliyah Thomas (18), Madison Self (13), Raven Ross (11) and Ginny Overbay (10) all scored at least 10 points.
The Tigers led numerous times throughout the game, but trailed 15-14 after the first quarter following a last-second 3-pointer from Thomas. Dellinger gave the lead back to Foard with a layup to begin the second period before Thomas and Dellinger exchanged triples, then a layup from McFadden put East Lincoln up 20-19 at the 5:40 mark.
Another layup from East Lincoln made it 22-19 following a Foard timeout, but Wolgemuth hit a 3 from the left wing — one of five she made on the night — to even the score. McFadden tallied a layup to give the advantage back to the Mustangs, but the next nine points went to the Tigers on another Wolgemuth 3, a Tipps steal and layup, two free throws from Imani Ikard and a layup from Dellinger as East Lincoln fell behind 31-24.
Much of the scoring for the remainder of the opening half came at the free-throw line, with the Mustangs chipping away at Foard’s lead and eventually entering halftime down by a single basket at 34-32. However, Wolgemuth knocked down a trey to open the third quarter to give the Tigers a five-point lead.
By the time Wolgemuth made another 3 late in the third quarter, East Lincoln had rallied to retake the lead. The Mustangs entered the fourth frame with a 50-48 advantage that grew early in the quarter.
Although Foard battled throughout the final quarter and pulled within a single point on multiple occasions, East Lincoln never relinquished its advantage. McFadden had a game-high 12 points in the fourth period to help the Mustangs keep their lead, which ultimately reached a final margin of seven.
SEMIFINAL #1
St. Stephens;07;11;12;16;-;46
Hickory;11;18;14;13;-;56
St. Stephens – Kennedy Blevins 12, Kaylee McGlamery 9, Allie Reid 7, Molli Harris 6, Ella Pilkenton 6, Elizabeth Sumpter 6.
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 22, Lea Boyens 11, Addison Sisk 9, Gabby Bryant 8, Joselin Turner 6.
SEMIFINAL #2
Fred T. Foard;14;20;14;19;-;67
East Lincoln;15;17;18;24;-;74
Fred T. Foard – Alexis Wolgemuth 26, Davoney Dellinger 13, Taylor Ramseur 10, Samaria Tipps 9, Imani Ikard 6, Alyssa Smith 3.
East Lincoln - Hailey McFadden 20, Taliyah Thomas 18, Madison Self 13, Raven Ross 11, Ginny Overbay 10, Kelsey Campo 2
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.