Hickory tops St. Stephens 2-1 in boys soccer

For the second time this season, crosstown rivals Hickory and St. Stephens faced off in boys soccer. And for the second time this season, the Red Tornadoes escaped with a one-goal victory over their Western Foothills 3A Conference foes.

With the 2-1 win, host Hickory improved to 13-1-3 overall and 9-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, remaining tied with East Lincoln for the top spot in the conference standings. As for third-place St. Stephens, it fell to 11-3-1 overall and 7-3-1 in league play, two games behind the Red Tornadoes and Mustangs for first place.

“There’s still everything to play for,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said of what’s ahead for his team over the final two weeks of the regular season. “And we’ve stressed all year that every night if you don’t come ready to play a team can knock you off, so that’s what makes our league so great in terms of preparing teams for playoffs.

“You look at last year, how many of our teams won their first-round game,” he continued. “So it’s important that you get a big win like tonight and this should just make you hungry for the next one, we talked about that as well. Everything’s still out in front of us and I think we have to continue to play well and try and strive to get a little bit better.”

Hickory was the aggressor in the early going, getting into the box for two shots in the sixth minute. The first attempt was kicked away by St. Stephens goalkeeper Kavyn Cardona, while the second try was wide left.

The Red Tornadoes failed to convert a couple of chances in the seventh minute as well, and Hickory was also unable to capitalize after earning the first corner kick of the match in the ninth. However, the Red Tornadoes finally found the back of the net in the 12th minute when Brandon Garcia stole the ball from a St. Stephens player and tapped it ahead to Orlando Almanza, who scored for a 1-0 Hickory advantage.

The Indians’ Eduardo Figueroa got into the left side of the box three times shortly thereafter, but was turned away each time. His first attempt was knocked out of bounds by Hickory keeper Conner Mejia, while defender Alex Annas denied his second attempt and his third attempt resulted in a shot that was just off line.

In the 31st minute, the Red Tornadoes doubled their lead courtesy of a goal from Cesar Rangel. Hickory was able to work the ball up the field with deft passing that eventually led to Rangel’s fifth goal of the season.

From there, Hickory kept its 2-0 advantage intact until the second half. Heavy rain started falling at halftime and continued for about 30 minutes, but that didn’t stop St. Stephens from getting a goal from Collin Buff off an assist from Evan Brooks in the 43rd minute. Brooks lobbed a lengthy pass from the left side of the field to Buff in the right side of the box, and the junior midfielder did the rest.

“Perfect vision from Brooks,” St. Stephens coach Fernando Munoz said. “He constantly wants to play on the right, but I still feel like he’s that natural left player and he’s left-footed, he should be running down the left flank. But he’s one player that’s got vision and he was able to pick him (Buff) out.”

St. Stephens continued to press and nearly scored several times in the minutes that followed. A straightaway shot by Eliseo Coronado sailed just over the crossbar in the 46th minute, while an aggressive defensive play by the Red Tornadoes’ Mejia in the 54th kept the Indians from advancing into the box following a long pass by Brooks. In addition, St. Stephens' Bradley Williams took a shot in the 60th that was wide left.

Hickory tried to tack on additional goals down the stretch as well, but ultimately settled for a 2-1 victory.

“I thought we played fantastic in the first half, maybe left a couple goals on the table,” said Jillings. “I thought we moved the ball well, I thought we pressed well and forced them into giving the ball away, creating opportunities and we were just a little more clinical in front of the goal. It was a great way to start the game, and I think the second half we maybe let our foot off the gas a little at the beginning and a nice counterattack goal on their part, made things interesting the rest of the night.”

“The first half I think the boys kind of came out a little timid,” added Munoz. “It’s difficult playing here on Hickory’s field, especially with Jillings. But after the little halftime pep talk that we had, the boys knew that they had to come out here and they had to do their job.”

The Red Tornadoes visit North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens hosts North Lincoln.

“We’ve got North Lincoln coming up at home, it’s gonna be our Senior Night so I’m sure these boys are gonna show out,” said Munoz. “Then we have East Lincoln coming in, that’s gonna be another test, another giant that we’ve got to try to drop and defeat so we can get up to the table. I think our conference run is over, but we’re looking for states now.”