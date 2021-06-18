Hickory tennis recognized by HPS Board of Education

The Hickory High boys tennis team was honored during a recent Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The Red Tornadoes won the 3A state team championship this past season, while two members of the squad won the 3A state doubles championship. Pictured on the front row, from left, are assistant coach Alex King, player William Rudisill and assistant coach Andre Simian. On the back row are head coach Jon Graham and players Clint Powers, Jack Nexsen, Jack McIntosh, Griffin Lovern, Lewis Tate, Parker Yount, Christopher Diamotti and Maddox McCluer. Not pictured is Costen Holtzman, who won the 3A state doubles title alongside Lovern.