In reaching the 3A West Regional final, the toughest dual-team match for Hickory High’s boys tennis team during the regular season was against crosstown rival St. Stephens. So it only seemed right that on Wednesday afternoon, the two faced each other again with a berth in the state championship on the line.

Tenth-seeded St. Stephens battled tough all afternoon, but top-seeded Hickory used its doubles play to pull out a 5-4 win in front of a large crowd that circled the fence around the tennis facility at Hickory.

The victory sends the Red Tornadoes (17-0) into a rematch with 3A East Regional champion Carrboro (20-3), which defeated fifth-seeded Fike 5-1 to give the Jaguars a chance to defend the state championship. St. Stephens ends its season at 14-2, with both losses coming to Hickory.

The 3A dual-team championship is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Wednesday’s score matched the regular season result, but how the teams got there differed slightly and it made for a tense setup in doubles.

What remained the same from the March dual were wins by Hickory’s No. 1 singles player Griffin Lovern, who swept Ajay Swisher 6-2, 6-1 in a matchup of individual state tournament players, and Hickory’s No. 2 player Graham Powers, who swept Blake Walker 6-0, 6-0.

St. Stephens matched those singles wins with straight-set victories at No. 4 and No. 5, as Bradley Markland took down Jack Nexsen 6-1, 6-3, and Troy Harper defeated Parker Yount 6-2, 6-4.

Hickory repeated its victory at No. 3 singles with Clint Powers sweeping Jackson VanBeurden 6-3, 6-2. However, the sweep was far from routine, as most points were hotly contested with the match among the last two to finish. As it turned out, it had some effect on a later doubles match.

“If that match hadn't gone our way, we would've ended up losing the match,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Jon Graham, “That was a crucial match that we had to have. You can't really get one much tighter than that. That was almost point for point.”

St. Stephens put the doubles in play when the Indians were able to flip a match at No. 6 that was lost in the March dual. Down one set and on the edge of getting swept at 5-4 in set two, Jacob Ward fought out of the hole to win the set tiebreaker, then won the third-set tiebreaker to complete the 2-6, 7-6, 1-0 win over Will Moore.

Head coach Patrick Smith said that Ward’s win was a perfect description of the Indians’ team this season, which included back-to-back postseason wins at South Point and Lake Norman Charter to get to the 3A West final.

“He knew what we needed, and we needed a win to get it to 3-3 to really have a chance,” said Smith. “And he just battled. He won a second-set tiebreak and then comes back on the tiebreak in the third set to give us a chance. I knew it was going to come down to something like that at the end and he did it. That’s who we are and that's what our team is made of — just resilient, tough kids that just wouldn't quit.”

For the doubles portion of the dual, Hickory decided to split its state championship doubles team, placing Graham Powers with bench player Ben Howard at No. 3, while keeping Lovern at No. 1 with Clint Powers. St. Stephens, which had used Swisher at No. 2 doubles in the regular season as part of a lineup swap that helped the Indians take two of the three doubles matches back in March, decided to place their top two players, Swisher and Walker, at No. 1 doubles.

Graham Powers and Howard took down Harper and Markland 8-1, with St. Stephens getting an 8-3 win at No. 2 from VanBeurden and Ward over Nexsen and Yount.

As the doubles matches ran concurrently, that left all eyes on the No. 1 doubles match to decide the state title. Lovern and Clint Powers took a 3-1 lead, but Swisher and Walker were able to stay within 6-5 and have the serve in hand. There was also worry about the length of Clint Powers' earlier singles match.

“We knew there was going to be a problem on No. 1, since we saw their lineup,” said Graham. “When we played them during the regular season, Ajay played No. 2 doubles and so they moved him back up to 1. So that was a really tough team for them to beat. We were getting a little worried because we thought Clint might start cramping up some, because of his long match.”

The Hickory duo was able to break serve and went on to the 8-5 victory.

“When it ended up on Griffin’s serve,” said Graham, “I felt pretty certain it was going to go our way at that time.”

With St. Stephens ending the best season in school history, Smith said the run to the regional final will have a lasting effect on the program.

“We had chances, and that's all we wanted was a chance,” Smith said. “I think everybody put Saint tennis on the map a little bit. That's what we wanted to do. Because we knew how good we were, but we wanted everybody else to know. The last thing I told my kids was, 'There's no reason to hold our heads, because we gave everything we had today.' We just ultimately came up just a little bit short.”

HICKORY 5, ST. STEPHENS 4

Singles

1. Griffin Lovern (H) d. Ajay Swisher, 6-2, 6-1

2. Graham Powers (H) d. Blake Walker, 6-0, 6-0

3. Clint Powers (H) d. Jackson VanBeurden, 6-3, 6-2

4. Bradley Markland (SS) d. Jack Nexsen, 6-1, 6-3

5. Troy Harper (SS) d. Parker Yount, 6-2, 6-4

6. Jacob Ward (SS) d. Will Moore, 2-6, 7-6, 1-0

Doubles

1. Lovern/Clint Powers (H) d. Swisher/Walker, 8-5

2, VanBeurden/Ward (SS) d. Nexsen/Yount, 8-3

3. Graham Powers/Ben Howard (H) d. Harper/Markland, 8-1