Hickory won the opening match of the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference girls golf season on Tuesday with a team score of 138.

Claire Graham posted the second-best individual score of the contest with a 40 and Lillian Bowman took third with a 43.

Fred T. Foard took fourth place in the match and St. Stephens finished in a tie for sixth.

Maiden 6, Foard 3

The Maiden Blue Devils (1-3) beat the Fred T. Foard Tigers (2-2) 6-3 at home on Wednesday in girls tennis.

Winning their matches for Maiden were:

Maggie Sherrill 8-5

Addison Fuller 8-0

Raelyn Albert 8-6

Cara Albert 8-0

Maggie Sherrill/ Addison Fuller 8-3

Neeley Campbell/ Raelyn Albert 8-3

Winning for Foard were:

Leah Akel 8-2

Reagon Josey 8-4

Joanna Urs/ Cayley West 8-6

St. Stephens 6, Newton-Conover 3

The St. Stephens Indians (3-1) walked away with a 6-3 home victory over the Newton-Conover Red Devils Wednesday.

Winning their games for St. Stephens were:

Anna Spatz 6-3, 6-2

Addison Cox 6-2, 6-3

Gabby Spatz 6-2, 3-6, 12-10

Brianna Killian 6-3, 3-6

Spatz/ Cox 8-4

Stella Floore/ Sarah Starr 8-6

Winning for Newton-Conover were:

Kylie Shanon 3-6, 3-3 RET.

Abby Dehart 6-3, 6-1

Sara Sain/ Jenna Sain 8-4

Bandys 9, West Iredell 0

The Bandy’s Trojans blanked the West Iredell Warriors 9-0 on Wednesday in girls tennis.

Winning for the Trojans were:

Haven Helton 8-0

Cela Parrish 8-0

Olivia Belk 8-0

Adellyn Goble 8-2

Rachel Anderson 8-0

Sydny Knuckles 8-0

Parrish/ Belk 8-2

Helton/ Goble 8-0

Anderson/ Knuckles 8-0

Other tennis matches

Alexander Central split a pair of matches this week, knocking off Hickory Christian 6-3 on Tuesday and then falling to Watauga 8-1 the following day. South Caldwell beat Freedom at home 6-3 on Wednesday.