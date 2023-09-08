Hickory won the opening match of the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference girls golf season on Tuesday with a team score of 138.
Claire Graham posted the second-best individual score of the contest with a 40 and Lillian Bowman took third with a 43.
Fred T. Foard took fourth place in the match and St. Stephens finished in a tie for sixth.
Maiden 6, Foard 3
The Maiden Blue Devils (1-3) beat the Fred T. Foard Tigers (2-2) 6-3 at home on Wednesday in girls tennis.
Winning their matches for Maiden were:
- Maggie Sherrill 8-5
- Addison Fuller 8-0
- Raelyn Albert 8-6
- Cara Albert 8-0
- Maggie Sherrill/ Addison Fuller 8-3
- Neeley Campbell/ Raelyn Albert 8-3
Winning for Foard were:
- Leah Akel 8-2
- Reagon Josey 8-4
- Joanna Urs/ Cayley West 8-6
St. Stephens 6, Newton-Conover 3
The St. Stephens Indians (3-1) walked away with a 6-3 home victory over the Newton-Conover Red Devils Wednesday.
Winning their games for St. Stephens were:
- Anna Spatz 6-3, 6-2
- Addison Cox 6-2, 6-3
- Gabby Spatz 6-2, 3-6, 12-10
- Brianna Killian 6-3, 3-6
- Spatz/ Cox 8-4
- Stella Floore/ Sarah Starr 8-6
Winning for Newton-Conover were:
- Kylie Shanon 3-6, 3-3 RET.
- Abby Dehart 6-3, 6-1
- Sara Sain/ Jenna Sain 8-4
Bandys 9, West Iredell 0
The Bandy’s Trojans blanked the West Iredell Warriors 9-0 on Wednesday in girls tennis.
Winning for the Trojans were:
- Haven Helton 8-0
- Cela Parrish 8-0
- Olivia Belk 8-0
- Adellyn Goble 8-2
- Rachel Anderson 8-0
- Sydny Knuckles 8-0
- Parrish/ Belk 8-2
- Helton/ Goble 8-0
- Anderson/ Knuckles 8-0
Other tennis matches
Alexander Central split a pair of matches this week, knocking off Hickory Christian 6-3 on Tuesday and then falling to Watauga 8-1 the following day. South Caldwell beat Freedom at home 6-3 on Wednesday.