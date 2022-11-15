Hickory takes down Asheboro, returns to state championship

ASHEBORO — It took only a minute to change the fortunes of the Hickory High boys soccer team, and the Red Tornadoes' defense took care of the rest in a 2-1 win over Asheboro in the 3A West Regional finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament on Monday night.

The 10th-seeded Red Tornadoes (21-2-3) completed their run through the 3A West bracket for the second year in a row and will play in the state championship match this weekend at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. This will be the fourth championship final for Hickory since 2010.

The championship match will take place either Friday or Saturday, with the NCHSAA announcing the times and dates for all four state finals after the conclusion of the regional round. The Red Tornadoes will face either East No. 8 seed Jacksonville (17-7-2) or No. 2 First Flight (16-2-2), who are scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Asheboro (23-2-2) and Hickory finished the season first and second in the RPI rankings in the 3A West, and Monday’s tight match between the West finalists proved the rankings were well-earned, especially early in the contest.

While Hickory’s Justin Ortiz had the initial shot, a 35-yard launch that was easily handled by goalkeeper Giovanni Nunez, the Blue Comets had the best chances with several passes into the box. Unable to get a shot off on the first couple of runs, a cross in the fourth minute by Diego Bustamante from the right corner found the head of Brandon Santos on a shot that cleared the crossbar.

Hickory soon settled in and began to make runs deep in Blue Comets territory, led by Ben Howard on the left side. A pass from Ortiz set up a header by Howard in the ninth minute, which went wide left. A shot from Howard in the 11th minute went high.

“We wanted to make sure we kept Ben active and driving at that back line,” Jillings said. “He's just so creative with the ball and just so hard to handle. He's technically good, but he has good size, so he's a really tough player to handle.”

The Red Tornadoes continued to apply pressure with eight shots and two corner kicks over the opening 28 minutes, the last of that stretch with another Ortiz pass that connected to Cesar Rangel for a header that went to the left.

Back upfield, Asheboro’s next play turned into its only goal, as a laser beam of a shot by Daniel Gutierrez Resendez from 40 yards out found space between the fingertips of Hickory keeper Conner Mejia and the right post.

However, Hickory was the clear aggressor in the first half, outshooting Asheboro 12-4 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Red Tornadoes' persistence finally paid off with a quirky play in the 39th minute. Setting up the attack, David Escobedo took the ball to the right corner near the Asheboro end line before feeding the ball across the 6-yard box. As a pair of Asheboro players retreated to defend, the ball hit off the hip of a defender and into the left side of the net for an own goal to tie the score.

Howard said the mix of attacks throughout the match had the Asheboro defense guessing and having to quickly adjust.

“Those first couple of times,” explained the senior forward, “I’d get the ball driving down the left side trying to get them mixed up a little bit, because we'd like to switch it up. If we start driving every time, they're going to start leaning that way and then we go central. The plan was to switch it up on them halfway through the game and we did a good job with that, and we started going on the right in the second half.”

Hickory gained control of the ensuing Asheboro kickoff on the Red Tornadoes end before Josue Leal popped a long ball that Orlando Almanza met in stride for a breakaway and scored with a quick-footed shot to give Hickory the lead.

“Things happen when you get the ball in the box on the ground and we got a fortunate bounce,” said Jillings. “And then the second was just a great quick counter attack by Orlando with the brilliant finish, which he's been doing all year for us, scoring big goals here, or setting up a big goal.”

“I saw my friend Josue ready to give me the ball,” Almanza added of the go-ahead goal. “I saw the run; it was a clear open gap, so I was ready to make the run. When I saw the ball there, I knew I was open right and I saw the open goal and I just shot it in the low bottom corner.”

For the Blue Comets, who allowed 15 goals in 27 matches, it was only the third time the team had allowed multiple goals in a game.

Rather than playing conservative with the lead, Hickory continued to apply pressure throughout the second half. The Red Tornadoes put a shot on goal in the 57th minute with Escobedo getting a clear look from 30 yards out in the center. Leal found the chest of Nunez with a shot from arc in the 69th minute, then added a hot grounder on a 35-yard free kick in the 77th minute.

But, against a team that scored 102 goals this season, the second half belonged to the Red Tornadoes’ defense, which didn’t allow a shot to reach Mejia after halftime. The closest the Blue Comets got to a clean look from inside the box was set up on a touch pass from Santos to Cristian Cruz Mendez, who sent a one-timer over the net.

“At halftime we decided we were going to step up more and press them higher,” said center back Alex Annas. “Keep the defensive line higher so we can just close on any shots in the middle.”

Hickory allowed just seven shots in the match — two on goal — with most coming from long range. With the Blue Comets scrambling in the final minute for the equalizer, the Red Tornadoes finished off the night with a pair of deflections by Annas on shots from the arc.

"We were bend, not break," Jillings said. "They had a lot of possessions, but we were throwing our bodies in front of shots and clearing crosses with their head. We kept them to the outside for the most part. I thought we played really well. Conner scooped up everything he needed to and just another solid effort."

Looking ahead to a return trip to the championship match, Rangel, a co-captain with Howard, said the team has continued to find another gear since the postseason began, and looks to complete the job left unfinished last season in a loss to Western Alamance.

“Honestly, I feel like this is just a spark, ever since the playoffs started,” said Rangel. “We knew how bad we wanted it. We knew how bad we suffered last year in that amazing run, and then we lost it at the last minute. Now this year is going to be different.”