Hickory-Statesville football set for Wednesday after schedule change

The Hickory at Statesville varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Statesville announced the schedule change on Monday due to the forecast of rain on Thursday and Friday.
The JV contest between the schools will still be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium. The Red Tornadoes’ most recent varsity contest was played there last Friday, with Hickory defeating Fred T. Foard 64-14 for its fourth consecutive win.
Now 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, Hickory can clinch a share of the conference title with a win over the Greyhounds tonight. Statesville is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in league play, and the Greyhounds have won 15 straight regular-season home games.
The Red Tornadoes have lost their last six meetings with Statesville since winning 25-21 in 2013. That contest was also a road game for Hickory, which is 3-2 away from home this fall.
Joe Glass is currently in his first year as the head coach at Hickory, where he has helped turn around a program that finished 0-7 last season. Sophomore quarterback Turner Wood has completed 104 of 165 (63%) passes for 1,475 yards and 19 touchdowns, with senior Dontae Baker serving as his top target with 32 receptions for 521 yards and six scores.
Sophomore Dashawn Medley has also had a standout season for Hickory, hauling in 23 passes for 411 yards and three TDs. Additionally, junior Tyquan Hill has 21 catches for 239 yards and five scores, senior Josiah Edwards has 14 receptions for 185 yards and two TDs — in addition to his 82 carries for 279 yards and 10 TDs — and junior Rico Walker has 72 yards and three TDs on eight catches.
On the ground, freshman Isaiah Lackey leads Hickory with 347 yards and two TDs on 59 carries. Defensively, junior Henry Stewart has a team-high 96 tackles (44 solo) including two tackles for loss, senior Jake Prince has 67 tackles (29 solo) including 10 tackles for loss and four sacks and the aforementioned Walker has a team-best five sacks. Prince and Walker also have 12 and five QB hurries to rank first and second, respectively.
Statesville has used two QBs this season, both seniors. Zamari Stevenson has completed 55 of 76 (72.4%) passes for 825 yards and 12 TDs while carrying the ball 54 times for 554 yards and 10 additional TDs. Meanwhile, Elijah Munoz is 22-of-42 (52.4%) passing for 412 yards and seven TDs while also scoring once on the ground — he has 18 carries for 120 yards overall.
Senior running back JZ Harrison-Connor is the Greyhounds’ second-leading rusher with 523 yards and nine TDs on 41 carries, while junior wide receiver Steven Smith has caught 18 passes for 432 yards and seven scores. Four others — including Connor with six catches for 118 yards and two TDs — have also surpassed the century mark in receiving yards for Statesville.
Statesville’s defense is led by junior Keidron Dukes, who has 65 tackles (43 solo) including five tackles for loss. Munoz is the Greyhounds’ second-leading tackler with 48 stops (32 solo) including eight tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks.
The Greyhounds have been coached by Randall Gusler since 2006. During that time, Statesville has compiled an overall record of 125-70.
Notes: North Lincoln (7-2, 5-1 Western Foothills 3A) could make it a three-way tie for first place in the conference with a home win over East Lincoln (7-2, 4-2) on Friday.... The only other football change announced by an area school as of presstime Tuesday was the moving up of Thursday’s Bandys at Bunker Hill JV contest, which will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
