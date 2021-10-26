Hickory-Statesville football set for Wednesday after schedule change

The Hickory at Statesville varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Statesville announced the schedule change on Monday due to the forecast of rain on Thursday and Friday.

The JV contest between the schools will still be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium. The Red Tornadoes’ most recent varsity contest was played there last Friday, with Hickory defeating Fred T. Foard 64-14 for its fourth consecutive win.

Now 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, Hickory can clinch a share of the conference title with a win over the Greyhounds tonight. Statesville is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in league play, and the Greyhounds have won 15 straight regular-season home games.

The Red Tornadoes have lost their last six meetings with Statesville since winning 25-21 in 2013. That contest was also a road game for Hickory, which is 3-2 away from home this fall.

Joe Glass is currently in his first year as the head coach at Hickory, where he has helped turn around a program that finished 0-7 last season. Sophomore quarterback Turner Wood has completed 104 of 165 (63%) passes for 1,475 yards and 19 touchdowns, with senior Dontae Baker serving as his top target with 32 receptions for 521 yards and six scores.

