CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its brackets for the state lacrosse playoffs on Friday, with the opening round scheduled for Tuesday. Second-round contests will take place next Thursday and Friday, while the third round is set for May 9, the fourth round is scheduled for May 12, regional title games will be held on May 16 and the state championships are scheduled for May 19-20 at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The Hickory girls lacrosse team will receive a double bye in the 1A/2A/3A bracket after earning a No. 2 seed. The Red Tornadoes finished the regular season with an 11-3 record, and they will host either seventh-seeded St. Stephens (6-8) or 10th-seeded North Lincoln (2-12) in the third round. The Indians and Knights will both have byes in the first round before facing off in Round 2 next Thursday in Hickory.

Hickory is also the No. 2 seed in the boys’ 1A/2A/3A bracket. The Red Tornadoes posted an 11-3 record during the regular season and will host 15th-seeded Parkwood (1-15) in Round 2 next Friday after receiving a first-round bye.

As for the St. Stephens boys, they are the No. 7 seed in the 1A/2A/3A bracket after finishing 11-7 during the regular season and will receive a first-round bye before hosting 10th-seeded Atkins (8-6) in next Friday’s second round. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the Parkwood-Hickory contest in Round 3.

Full brackets for the 1A/2A/3A and 4A playoffs can be viewed at www.nchsaa.org.