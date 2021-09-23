Hickory, St. Stephens play to 2-2 tie

However, the Indians were the aggressors at the start. A header from Jose Barrera in the fifth minute and a cross from Evan Brooks to Carter Bonini in the eighth gave the Indians the first scoring chances.

“They came out well,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings. They had us on our heels a little bit and it took us a bit of time to find our feet, and so credit to them. They always work hard and they’re organized. They leave everything on the field.”

But with Hickory able to substitute in waves, the Red Tornadoes flipped the field to their advantage and dominated much of the remainder of the half.

“My wingers, yeah, they were struggling,” Munoz said. “Whenever you see that Hickory subs in five or six at a time, they got fresh legs every 10-15 minutes and we were just hanging in there, so we were doing what we can.”

However, it was St. Stephens that got on the board first in the 36th minute. A free kick from 25 yards taken by Evan Brooks sailed across the box to Barrera, who pounded home the shot from 15 yards out.

St. Stephens made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when Brooks' corner kick from the left side curled untouched just inside the left post.