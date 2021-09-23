Hickory, St. Stephens play to 2-2 tie

It is said that numbers don’t lie. But in Wednesday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference boys soccer match, it didn’t tell the whole story.
Hickory High had the numbers in personnel and on the stat sheet, but visiting St. Stephens had the hot goalkeeper and the combination played out to a 2-2 tie.
The tie ended an eight-match winning streak by Hickory against its rival stretching back to Oct. 5, 2016. The last tie in the series was also a 2-2 tie back in September 2013. Since then, Hickory (8-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) had won 14 of the last 15 matches.
Through 100 minutes of play, the Red Tornadoes outshot St. Stephens 35-6 (unofficially) and put 14 shots on goal to just four for the Indians. However, it took a header by Hickory’s Ben Howard in the 79th minute to extend the match to two 10-minute overtime periods. The Red Tornadoes put four more shots on goal, including two by Gabe Palencia at Kavyn Cardona at close range in the first extra period. But as he did most of the night, Cardona punched away the first shot and grabbed the next one.
Due to injuries, St. Stephens (4-3-1, 1-2-1) had just two reserve players plus a goalie on the bench for the contest.
“I can't be any prouder than I am tonight,” said St. Stephens head coach Fernando Munoz. “The number one reason is because right now our bench is a hospital. We have nothing but two subs. For those starting 11 to hang in there for two hours it's saying something. I mean, they dug as deep as they could for this game.”
However, the Indians were the aggressors at the start. A header from Jose Barrera in the fifth minute and a cross from Evan Brooks to Carter Bonini in the eighth gave the Indians the first scoring chances.
“They came out well,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings. They had us on our heels a little bit and it took us a bit of time to find our feet, and so credit to them. They always work hard and they’re organized. They leave everything on the field.”
But with Hickory able to substitute in waves, the Red Tornadoes flipped the field to their advantage and dominated much of the remainder of the half.
“My wingers, yeah, they were struggling,” Munoz said. “Whenever you see that Hickory subs in five or six at a time, they got fresh legs every 10-15 minutes and we were just hanging in there, so we were doing what we can.”
However, it was St. Stephens that got on the board first in the 36th minute. A free kick from 25 yards taken by Evan Brooks sailed across the box to Barrera, who pounded home the shot from 15 yards out.
St. Stephens made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when Brooks' corner kick from the left side curled untouched just inside the left post.
That turned out to be the final shot attempt of the match for the Indians, as Hickory relentlessly attacked. The Red Tornadoes finally cut into the deficit in the 55th minute, as Palencia rolled a right to left pass across the six-yard box to Orlando Almanza, who tapped in at the left post.
The Red Tornadoes finished with 15 shots in the second half, but often shots were rushed and several sailed over the crossbar. Those that made it to the goal mouth were met with the catlike saves by Cardona. After Howard tied the match, it took a mini-split by Cardona on another shot by Howard to keep it even at the end of regulation.
“Keeper made some big saves,” said Jillings. “In the box, we just didn’t have it tonight. I was really proud of the effort. I told them there was no question of the commitment. They were relentless.”
Hickory hit the crossbar on three different occasions, including on a shot by Justin Ortiz in the 86th minute.
“They need to keep their heads up,” said Jillings of the Indians' effort. “We played well as well. It’s a rivalry game and you never know what's going to happen. A fun one tonight.”
Both teams return to conference play on Monday, when St. Stephens will host North Lincoln while Hickory goes to North Iredell.