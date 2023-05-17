Talented players, skilled leadership and bar-crossing moments have enabled both Hickory and St. Stephens to become contenders at a state level in the dual-team tournament format in boys tennis. And now the Red Tornadoes and Indians stand in the way of each other for a chance at a state title. The highest stakes for a Hickory-St. Stephens matchup are at hand today for the 3A West Regional championship, with the winner heading to Burlington on Saturday for the state final.

Below is a look at both teams, some of what it took to get to this point, and a brief look at a key member of each team.

NCHSAA DUAL-TEAM TOURNAMENT

Regional Final: Today; State Final: Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center, 12:30 p.m.

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 10 ST. STEPHENS (14-1) at NO. 1 HICKORY (16-0), 4 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A Conference Champion, 59-25, NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2004, 2006, 2021))

Playoff results: 5/3 vs. No. 16 North Gaston (9-0); 5/9 vs. No. 9 Central Academy (7-7); 5/15 vs. Atkins (6-3)

Coach: Jon Graham (5th season, 52-4)

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Sr. (13-0); No. 2 Graham Powers, Fr. (15-0); No. 3 Clint Powers, Jr. (16-0); No. 4 Jack Nexson, Sr. (13-1); No. 5. Parker Yount, Sr. (12-2); No. 6 Will Moore, Jr. (14-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Prior to last year’s run to the state runner-up finish, Hickory went without a win in the dual playoffs since 2016. Upon the arrival of head coach Jon Graham in 2019, he said the emphasis for the team leaned heavily on improving doubles play.

“Last year, we were strong one through four,” explained Graham. “We basically had four what would be considered tournament club players. And so, we generally knew that we would end up, in most cases, no worse than 4-2 coming out of singles. Then we knew with our doubles, there's almost nobody that's going to beat our doubles team.”

That has been true for Hickory the last three seasons. In the individual tournament format, Hickory has placed two doubles teams in the state tournament each of the last three seasons, claiming championships in 2021 and last week, plus a runner-up finish in 2022.

“I think the difference in our high school matches is our doubles,” said Griffin Lovern, who has been a member of all three of those doubles teams and is also the Red Tornadoes' No. 1 singles player. “We work a ton on doubles, and I think that's why we have so much confidence in our doubles teams that we can. We obviously want to win singles, but with doubles, we have a ton of confidence with all the work we've been doing.”

Graham said Lovern has become an even tougher player with the development of a kick serve that makes it difficult for opponents to return cleanly. He also raved about the hands of Lovern.

“He's just one of the most phenomenal volleyers and short volleyers,” said Graham. “I mean, he picks stuff up all the time. I haven't seen anybody with better hands.”

Assistant coach Alex King also heaped praise upon Lovern’s leadership skills off the court.

“Because we have 12 people, coaches can't be with certain ones all the time,” said King. “Griffin’s actually helped with teaching some of the guys that are more new to the sport and getting them better. I think that has led us to have a more top-to-bottom solid team that we have now, that we didn't have four or five years ago.”

About St. Stephens (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 8-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Patrick Smith (3rd season, 30-5)

Playoff results: 5/3 at No. 7 North Buncombe (5-1); 5/9 at No. 2 South Point (5-4); 5/15 at No. 6 Lake Norman Charter (5-4)

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (12-1); No. 2: Blake Walker, So. (9-4); No. 3: Jackson VanBeurden, Sr. (8-5); No. 4: Bradley Markland, Jr. (13-0); No. 5: Troy Harper, Jr. (13-0); No. 6: Jacob Ward, Jr. (10-3)

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: Swisher/Walker (11-0); No. 2: Markland/VanBeurden (7-0); No. 3: Harper/Ward (6-1)

In many ways, St. Stephens' journey here came out of the post-COVID world. While the Indians have accomplished players in Ajay Swisher and Blake Walker, new coach Patrick Smith saw an opportunity present for athletes looking for something to do as life began to get back to normal.

“We roamed the halls and found athletes that may not have always played,” Smith said. “But had the athletic ability and then we started working on the tennis skills. They caught the bug, and once they called the bug, they kind of all got together and said, ‘man, we could be pretty good by our senior year.’ They’ve put a lot of work into it.”

The bug has grown into a powerhouse team, as the Indians are 26-3 the last two seasons, with two of the losses to Hickory. The other came in the second round of the playoffs last year to Lake Norman Charter — the same team St. Stephens beat on Monday.

The playoff appearance was the first for St. Stephens since 2008. Seeing what they could do, the Indians put the focus on a deeper run this year. A win over Watauga earlier this year helped ignite further fire for the squad, while a 5-4 loss to Hickory in conference player made it a full-flamed desire to get deep into the playoffs and see Hickory again.

“It gave our guys a lot of confidence to say, ‘Hey, we’re right there,’ said Smith of the loss to Hickory. “The rest of this year, we've really worked hard and put it as a goal that we wanted to push in these playoffs. I think everybody on our team knew that that we were not a 10th seed. Unfortunately, the way that the playoffs are seeded, that's what we got. We knew it was going to be a gauntlet and we did have to go through the gauntlet to get to this point.”

The top player on the Indians is Ajay Swisher, who has reached the 3A state semifinals the last two years.

“Ajay’s been very special, man,” Smith said in praise of Swisher. “I’ve said this all along, he could do just about anything athletically and can play about every sport at St. Stephens, if he wanted to. What a lot of people don’t know is, he’s number one in his class as well. He has a great mind as well. He’s going to graduate in valedictorian. The mental part of it has never been the issue for Ajay.”

Calling him among the most competitive athletes he’s ever coached, Smith said Swisher’s ability to handle big moments has been huge.

One such moment for Swisher came in the last round against Lake Norman Charter. After the singles went 3-3, Smith turned to Swisher prior to making out the doubles lineup and said, “’Hey man, I'm putting it on your back.’ And he never batted an eye and went and took care of business.”

Simply put, Smith said, “When the moment is big, Ajay gets bigger.”

Next up: East Region Champion No. 7 Carrboro (19-3) or No. 5 Fike (20-1)