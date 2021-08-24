Hickory spikers outlast Bandys in 5-set marathon

Volleyball is often a game of runs and on Monday night, Hickory had just one more run than Bandys at the end of a five-set marathon. The Red Tornadoes picked up the nonconference win over the Trojans 9-25, 25-13, 29-31, 25-23 and 15-11.
“It’s really, really big,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said of the victory that took an all-out effort to finally turn back a stubborn Bandys squad. Referencing his team's upcoming Western Foothills 3A Conference schedule, he added, “We’re going to have to strap it on every night and play like this. I’m proud of them, I’m really proud of them.”
Hickory is now 2-0, while the Trojans are 1-2. Bandys' other setback was to two-time defending state champion Fred T. Foard.
“I guess something we all know too well is you can’t take any lead for granted, especially when you play good teams, and Hickory is a good team,” Bandys coach Carlee Belk said about leading two sets to one and holding a 22-18 advantage in the fourth set. “We made mistakes and they capitalized. We have to expect that. I told the girls it was a good learning loss, but it was a tough one to swallow.”
Hickory and Bandys split the first two sets by lopsided margins, the Trojans winning the opening set 25-9 while the Red Tornadoes rebounded in the second by a count of 25-13. But Hickory lost middle hitter Ellie Eichman early on to a twisted ankle.
That meant a young Hickory team had to make some switches on the run with libero Izzie Ledford switching to edge defender and Ava Hines taking over the libero slot.
“We had to revamp and move things around, switch some positions,” Stephens said. “I’m just real proud of the girls for staying in there. They had to have that resolve. It was a fun volleyball match.”
Although the first two sets were decided early, the third was a never-ending tug-of-war. Both teams had leads they failed to protect. The Red Tornadoes led 16-9 at one point, only to have Bandys storm back and knot the score at 23-all.
The Trojans served set point at 24-23, 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27 without success. As was the case all night long, Hickory’s Taylor Rose and Sage Boston were puzzles the Trojans struggled to find a solution to.
Hickory had its shot at winning the third set as well, serving with a 29-28 lead. But Bandys’ Mya Benfield retied the score with a big kill and Alexis Bolding took advantage of a long Hickory pass to return the lead to the Trojans at 30-29. Marley Beegle was finally able to put an end to the affair on her serve.
“I thought that might give us enough momentum to push through game four,” said Belk. “But I do believe we got tired and when you get tired you have to start playing a little bit smarter. We kind of ran out of fumes.”
The Red Tornadoes found themselves in trouble again in the fourth set, trailing 23-21. Ledford, playing a new position, came up with a huge save.
“Izzie made a play right over here like nobody’s business that saved the game,” Stephens gushed.
Olivia Foster recorded the kill for the point. Then Alexis Reese nailed another to tie the score at 23-all. With Rose serving, Hickory claimed the final four points to even the score at two sets each.
Like the previous two sets, both teams claimed leads they could not maintain in the fifth set, Hickory early on at 6-2 and Bandys at 10-9. But with the score tied at 11-all, Foster started the final four-point run with a big hit. Rose followed with a kill, then Sami Gambill got things to match point with a well-placed tip. Fittingly, Rose locked the win up with a final slam.
Rose finished the night unofficially with 18 kills and Boston had 10 plus three blocks that scored points as well.
“Sage is a freshman. She stepped up big and made a lot of plays. She kind of has that poker face,” Stephens said. “Taylor is big-time senior leader. I’m really proud of her. She’s got a big-time desire to win.”
Bandys’ attack was more evenly distributed with six players recording five kills or more. Bolding had 11 kills and two blocks for points, Logan Dutka had eight kills plus three aces at the service line, Beegle had seven kills, Mya Benfield had six and Bailey Reynolds and Bayli Bryan each had five.
“We have a great variety of hitters this year and that’s what kept us in the game,” Belk said. “Different girls could score points. Our setters had great set selection and utilized different hitters.”
Both teams return to their home courts on Wednesday. Hickory faces Lincoln Charter, while Bandys takes on Alexander Central.