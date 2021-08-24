Hickory spikers outlast Bandys in 5-set marathon

That meant a young Hickory team had to make some switches on the run with libero Izzie Ledford switching to edge defender and Ava Hines taking over the libero slot.

“We had to revamp and move things around, switch some positions,” Stephens said. “I’m just real proud of the girls for staying in there. They had to have that resolve. It was a fun volleyball match.”

Although the first two sets were decided early, the third was a never-ending tug-of-war. Both teams had leads they failed to protect. The Red Tornadoes led 16-9 at one point, only to have Bandys storm back and knot the score at 23-all.

The Trojans served set point at 24-23, 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27 without success. As was the case all night long, Hickory’s Taylor Rose and Sage Boston were puzzles the Trojans struggled to find a solution to.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory had its shot at winning the third set as well, serving with a 29-28 lead. But Bandys’ Mya Benfield retied the score with a big kill and Alexis Bolding took advantage of a long Hickory pass to return the lead to the Trojans at 30-29. Marley Beegle was finally able to put an end to the affair on her serve.