Hickory soccer shuts out South Caldwell to stay unbeaten

Hickory’s Red Tornadoes pushed the action until they found the cracks in the visiting South Caldwell defense on Wednesday night in a nonconference boys soccer matchup. Hickory scored a pair of goals in each half and kept the Spartans from finding the net for a 4-0 victory.
“Really, I feel like we could have put more pressure on their back line in the first half,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “But much more pleased with how we came out in the second half, flying to the ball a little bit more.”
The Red Tornadoes improved to 6-0 this fall, while South Caldwell at 0-3 remains in search of its first win on the season. Nevertheless, Spartans coach Rick Pilato was pleased with the effort put forth by his team.
“I think our guys played as well as they possibly could,” Pilato said, noting the Spartans' biggest battle this season has been off the pitch. “We’re coming off a COVID break, which always makes it difficult.”
Although the Red Tornadoes controlled the action for all of the first half and outshot the Spartans 6-1 in the opening 40 minutes, the match's first goal did not come until the 10th minute. Hickory’s Cesar Rangel scored the first of his two goals on the night when he took a pass from his left and went top shelf above the outstretched left hand of South Caldwell goalkeeper David Stroupe.
David Escobedo had an opportunity to increase the Red Tornadoes’ lead in the 30th minute when he was awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box. But Stroupe made an excellent stop to keep the score at 1-0.
Finally, Anthony Adrian, with very little angle to work with on the left side, got a shot to go in the 38th minute for a 2-0 Hickory lead.
The Red Tornadoes just missed on two other scoring opportunities late in the first half.
“We left some on the table for sure, but at least we were creating the opportunities,” Jillings said. “We can hang our hats on that a little bit.”
Both teams stepped up their offensive attack after the intermission. But in the 57th minute, Rangel got the goalie to commit away from the net and used the opportunity to nail a shot home to put the Red Tornadoes up 3-0.
Less than 90 seconds later, the Red Tornadoes struck again. Brandon Garcia headed in the final goal off a corner kick.
“That was a big goal for Brandon,” Jillings said. “He forced the issue and swatted it in. Great goal for us.”
While the Spartans did not score, they did have more opportunities in the second half when they put up six shots.
“We switched up the formation a little bit and moved some guys around,” Pilato said. “The first half they started getting tired. We put some guys in different positions and it worked well.”
Hickory keeper Will Braun had an excellent night with seven saves. It was the Red Tornadoes’ fifth shutout in six outings this season. The Hickory defense has only allowed one goal thus far in the campaign.
“We did (protect Braun),” Jillings said. “Ben Howard — first game ever playing center back because of an injury. Of course, when they did get there, Will was back there.”
Pilato was very pleased with his team’s overall performance, especially in the second half.
“We came back (from COVID protocol) and I think the guys played really well. Hickory is a strong team. They always have been. “Pilato said. “Always been kind of a rivalry with us. But I think we did as well as we could have expected to do against a very good team.”
Hickory visits Hibriten tonight before traveling Statesville on Monday to open Western Foothills 3A Conference play. Meanwhile, South Caldwell hosts nonconference St. Stephens on Tuesday.