Hickory soccer shuts out South Caldwell to stay unbeaten

David Escobedo had an opportunity to increase the Red Tornadoes’ lead in the 30th minute when he was awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box. But Stroupe made an excellent stop to keep the score at 1-0.

Finally, Anthony Adrian, with very little angle to work with on the left side, got a shot to go in the 38th minute for a 2-0 Hickory lead.

The Red Tornadoes just missed on two other scoring opportunities late in the first half.

“We left some on the table for sure, but at least we were creating the opportunities,” Jillings said. “We can hang our hats on that a little bit.”

Both teams stepped up their offensive attack after the intermission. But in the 57th minute, Rangel got the goalie to commit away from the net and used the opportunity to nail a shot home to put the Red Tornadoes up 3-0.

Less than 90 seconds later, the Red Tornadoes struck again. Brandon Garcia headed in the final goal off a corner kick.

“That was a big goal for Brandon,” Jillings said. “He forced the issue and swatted it in. Great goal for us.”

While the Spartans did not score, they did have more opportunities in the second half when they put up six shots.