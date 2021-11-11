Hickory soccer returns to regional finals with 2-0 victory over Central Academy

Hickory has climbed the ladder into rarified air. Only three other 3A boys soccer teams in North Carolina remain along with the Red Tornadoes after their impressive 2-0 win over visiting Central Academy in the state quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Hickory will play in the West Regional finals on Tuesday, something Red Tornadoes coach Brian Jillings says has been on the minds of his players all season long.

“From day one we stressed to the team its potential,” Jillings said. “We made it to the regional finals last year and fell a little bit short. A lot of guys had that memory from last year. We were within 20 minutes of going to the state championship and used that as motivation all through the year.”

The first half got off to a bit of a slow start at both ends of the pitch as the two defenses dominated and shots were limited. The Red Tornadoes outshot the Cougars 8-3 in the opening 40 minutes.

“Tentative first half for sure from my players,” Jillings said without hesitation. “A little bit nervy. We didn’t run at the players like we should, not as assertive as we should (be). So, we talked about it at halftime: just go at them, just be relentless.”