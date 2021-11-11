Hickory soccer returns to regional finals with 2-0 victory over Central Academy

Hickory has climbed the ladder into rarified air. Only three other 3A boys soccer teams in North Carolina remain along with the Red Tornadoes after their impressive 2-0 win over visiting Central Academy in the state quarterfinals Wednesday night.
Hickory will play in the West Regional finals on Tuesday, something Red Tornadoes coach Brian Jillings says has been on the minds of his players all season long.
“From day one we stressed to the team its potential,” Jillings said. “We made it to the regional finals last year and fell a little bit short. A lot of guys had that memory from last year. We were within 20 minutes of going to the state championship and used that as motivation all through the year.”
The first half got off to a bit of a slow start at both ends of the pitch as the two defenses dominated and shots were limited. The Red Tornadoes outshot the Cougars 8-3 in the opening 40 minutes.
“Tentative first half for sure from my players,” Jillings said without hesitation. “A little bit nervy. We didn’t run at the players like we should, not as assertive as we should (be). So, we talked about it at halftime: just go at them, just be relentless.”
It took until the 31st minute for a score. The Red Tornadoes’ David Escobedo set his sights on the upper left corner of the net from about 25 yards out and fired a shot that clipped the upper left post before taking the 0 off the Hickory side of the scoreboard. Central Academy goalkeeper Seth Averill never had a chance to stop the shot.
With a 1-0 lead, the Red Tornadoes heeded Jillings’ plea during intermission and were relentless in the second half.
Taking the second-half kickoff, Hickory completely controlled and dominated the action. Central Academy’s first shot at the goal in the second half didn’t come until less than 21 minutes remained.
By that time, Hickory’s lead had increased to 2-0 thanks to a spectacular goal from Spears Culpepper. Racing into a crease in the Cougars’ defense, Culpepper took a perfectly placed pass from Ben Howard and delivered a crushing blow to any hopes the Cougars had in the 47th minute.
“That was a brilliant goal. It was a great run by Ben, beautiful finish by Spears,” Jillings said. “Both of the goals tonight were highlight reel goals, David’s (too) in the first half.”
Fueled by sharp, timely passes, the Red Tornadoes kept the pressure on the Cougars’ end of the pitch by outshooting Central Academy 13-6 in the second half.
“Just more confidence on the ball, getting the heads up. And their positioning, guys finding pockets of space,” Jillings said about the Red Tornadoes' ball handling and unselfishness. “We stressed, too, when they one-, two-touch the ball not many teams can defend that. When they move the ball, we look spectacular.”
Hickory defenders were equally as impressive in helping protect the net along with goalkeeper Will Braun. Braun had five total saves on 12 Cougar shots. The Red Tornadoes’ defense was spearheaded by Lewis Tate, who was all over the pitch creating havoc for the Cougars.
“Lewis has been immense all year. And you know what? He’s probably one of the best players I’ve coached in both 18s — in our winning the ball and then attacking their 18. He seems to get his head on everything. The ball loves him, he’s a fox in a box.”
Hickory, now 21-3-1, came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Central Academy (16-7-3) was seeded seventh. The Red Tornadoes will host Tuesday’s West Regional championship on Tuesday against fifth-seeded Concord (24-2-1), which advanced with a 4-0 win over 16th-seeded East Lincoln.
Jillings noted the support his team has received and the value to his team of the emotion demonstrated by the home crowd.
“We’ve still got a couple of games to go,” Jillings said. “But we’re trending in the right direction.”