Hickory soccer falls in state title match

CARY — The Hickory boys soccer team came up just short in Friday night's 3A state championship match against Western Alamance, falling 1-0 on a penalty kick in the 77th minute. The contest was played at Koka Booth Field at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Seeded 21st, East Regional champion Western Alamance defeated higher seeded teams in each round of the postseason. The Warriors end the season at 19-5-1, while the third-seeded Red Tornadoes finish at 22-4-1.
West Regional champion Hickory allowed just two goals in six playoff matches, winning 9-1 over Ben L. Smith in the opening round before shutting out St. Stephens, North Henderson, Central Academy and Concord in Rounds 2 through 5. The Red Tornadoes outscored opponents 81-22 overall this season.
