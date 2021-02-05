Hickory soccer ends recent woes against Watauga

After two seasons of frustration, Hickory High’s boys soccer team finally got the better of Watauga in a 3-1 win Thursday night in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match.
The host Red Tornadoes claimed their first victory over Watauga since 2018 and took over first place in the conference at 3-0. The Pioneers and Red Tornadoes have won or shared the conference title the last three seasons with Watauga the current defending champion. Watauga had won the last four matches over Hickory, but the win on Thursday puts Hickory in a position to reclaim the title.
“They’ve been the team to beat,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings. “They won it last year and we shared it the year before that. They’ve set the standard the last couple of years, so it was important to come out and have a good performance and prove we could play with them.”
Playing in its first match since Jan. 27 due to adverse weather conditions in Boone, Watauga dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Hickory started the scoring in the sixth minute as Jose Vallecillos collected a loose ball to the left of the net and rolled it past Watauga goalkeeper Reilly Riddle for the goal.
Although the Red Tornadoes had just three shots on goal in the first half, the offense kept the pressure on Watauga. In the 19th minute, a throw-in to Vallecillos was tapped wide. Later, a long free kick got to Carter Holt, who lobbed a cross to Brian Hernandez to the right of the net, but his shot crashed into the side of the net. A goal was waved off in the 27th minute, as Hickory was called offside on the play.
But the key to the Red Tornadoes' success in the first half was the defensive play of the midfielders, which muddled up the Pioneers' attack, forcing them to try and create offensive over the defense. The Pioneers did manage a quick scoring opportunity as a sharp pass by Andrew Ganley got through to David Sprague on a breakaway. However, Red Tornadoes keeper Mackenzie Tonks anticipated the play and snatched the ball before Sprague could take a shot.
“We’re trying to dictate play a little bit and where they were playing,” said Jillings, who said the task of the forwards were to use their speed to channel the Pioneers' attack and create turnovers. “We wanted to play with speeds that put pressure on their passes and forcing them into making mistakes and maybe having a chance to pick some off ... I thought we played at that speed really well.”
Watauga’s best chance to even the match came early in the second half. In the 46th minute, Gresham Collins rolled a cross from the right corner that dribbled along the goal line, but out of the reach of a Pioneers teammate. On the next attack, Collins’ header off a left cross was snared at close range by Tonks.
“I looked at the coaches and told them we’re going to have to get some of this momentum back,” Jillings said. “The defense helped. Mack (Tonks) made some excellent saves and held onto the ball in pretty tricky conditions. You worry about the bobble and it trickling in, but he did a great job.”
The Red Tornadoes got breathing room in the 54th minute on Vallecillos’ second goal, which came on a free kick from the top of the penalty box. The senior forward’s fifth goal of the season came as he curled a shot over the Pioneers' defensive wall and under the crossbar.
Five minutes later, a long free kick started a series of headers before the pinball-like action found the head of Lewis Tate for the tally.
“Set pieces are always a pretty critical part of the game,” said Jillings. “Our goal is always to win the set piece battle. Obviously, goaltending factors a lot into trying to do that.”
Hickory nearly claimed its second straight shutout, but the Pioneers broke through in the final minute. A foul set up a free kick outside the 18-yard box, which Sprague took. His initial shot slammed into the Red Tornadoes' wall before Sprague scrambled for the rebound and fired into the net.
Hickory is scheduled to return home Monday against South Caldwell, while the Pioneers hit the road again at McDowell.