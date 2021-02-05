Hickory soccer ends recent woes against Watauga

After two seasons of frustration, Hickory High’s boys soccer team finally got the better of Watauga in a 3-1 win Thursday night in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match.

The host Red Tornadoes claimed their first victory over Watauga since 2018 and took over first place in the conference at 3-0. The Pioneers and Red Tornadoes have won or shared the conference title the last three seasons with Watauga the current defending champion. Watauga had won the last four matches over Hickory, but the win on Thursday puts Hickory in a position to reclaim the title.

“They’ve been the team to beat,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings. “They won it last year and we shared it the year before that. They’ve set the standard the last couple of years, so it was important to come out and have a good performance and prove we could play with them.”

Playing in its first match since Jan. 27 due to adverse weather conditions in Boone, Watauga dropped to 1-1 on the season.

Hickory started the scoring in the sixth minute as Jose Vallecillos collected a loose ball to the left of the net and rolled it past Watauga goalkeeper Reilly Riddle for the goal.