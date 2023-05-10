The Hickory girls soccer team entered Tuesday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) finale needing a win to extend the program’s streak of league championships.

The Red Tornadoes got a pair of goals early and the defense made it stand up for a 2-0 win over visiting East Lincoln.

The victory inched the Red Tornadoes (17-2-2 overall, 13-1 WFAC) ahead of the Mustangs (17-4-2, 12-1-1) by a half-game for the outright title, making it the eighth season in a row that Hickory has won at least a share of a conference championship.

“I'm blessed to be here and get to work with these great girls,” said head coach Brian Jillings of the title.

East Lincoln entered the match needing only a tie to win the WFAC. Understanding the stakes, Hickory was the aggressor early, setting up a corner kick in the first minute.

Six minutes later, the Red Tornadoes worked the ball into the East Lincoln end before finally earning a throw-in opportunity near the left corner stick. Ali Rose’s toss drifted into the 18-yard box with the ball working to Litzy Hernandez, who punched a shot that was quickly blocked. However, the rebound got to Stephanie Zulueta, whose shot from about 10 yards out found the net.

Coach Jillings admitted the early goal gave the Red Tornadoes a boost.

“That was huge,” said Jillings. “We talked about that before the game. I said a loss or tie doesn't do us any good tonight, and we need to come out and win and play like it. We honestly played quite well at their place. We came out on the losing end, but I was really pleased with how we played. I challenged them to replicate that performance, but maybe just be a little bit better and a little more clinical in front of the goal."

The second goal came in the 20th minute, as the ball worked out of the midfield area to Mia Zulueta, who found a clearing to the left of the arc from 20 yards out and sent a sharp rolling shot inside the right post.

From there, the task was to hold the lead, which centered around keeping Mustangs leading scorers Ginny Overbay and Abigail Hege under control. Tall with quick and lengthy strides, the two forwards have combined to score 37 of East Lincoln’s 75 goals this season.

“They’re two of the better players in the region, plus our conference,” Jillings said in praise of the two. “And any success most likely is going to come between those two players. So, you got to know where they are every second of the game.”

Center backs Carlee Baer — who returned from a concussion — and Kate Bridges marked the talented pair throughout the contest, with the help of fellow defenders Rose and Harper White to limit the shot opportunities.

“(Baer) and Kate have been fantastic all year,” said Jillings. “I think we've only given up maybe three goals in conference play and it starts with the two leaders in the middle. Our marking backs are important players too and they've stepped up. That whole back four with (goalkeeper) Hannah (Griesen), they keep us in every game. They make it so hard for other teams to score.”

Though well marked by Hickory, Overbay, Hege and the other Mustangs did have their opportunities. In the 38th minute, a close-range shot from Hege was stopped by Griesen, who then had to stuff the rebound shot by Overbay.

In the 47th minute, a shot by Sadie Cunningham was deflected by Griesen, with the ball slamming into the crossbar.

Later, Greisen took on a shot from Hege from the 6-yard box in the 65th minute, then scrambled to reach the rebound first before clearing the play.

The last big chance came on a free kick from 25 yards out that Griesen corralled.

“This is Hannah's first year playing goalie,” Jillings said. “She was the starting marking back last year, but we didn't have a goalkeeper coming back. So, she’s stepped up and just has been immense, and the growth that we've seen through the tail end of the season. I mean, she was spectacular tonight.”

Hickory is scheduled to play a nonconference match Thursday at Central Academy in Monroe, while East Lincoln has finished its regular season. Both teams will then await the bracket announcement by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Friday for the state playoffs, which are scheduled to begin next Monday.