Hickory soccer blanks Freedom

The Hickory boys soccer team is now 8-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference following a 5-0 home victory over Freedom on Monday at the Henry Fork Soccer Complex. Half of the Red Tornadoes’ wins this season have come via shutouts, and they have won every match by multiple goals including five by at least five goals.

Luis Suarez, Cesar Rangel, Carter Holt, Ernesto Poppante and Ben Howard each scored for Hickory during Monday’s contest, while Jose Vallecillos had two assists to go with one apiece from Holt and Patrick Cecatto. Mackenzie Tonks added five saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who have yet to allow more than one goal in any match this season.

Additionally, Hickory is now 6-0 at home during the 2020-21 season after winning their final four home contests in 2019. The Red Tornadoes are currently on an 11-match conference winning streak, and they have outscored opponents 46-4 through their first eight matches of the current campaign.

On the other side, Freedom is currently 2-4 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. The Patriots have been shut out in all four of their defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Hickory in the season opener on Jan. 27 in Morganton.

Hickory is at Watauga tonight, while Freedom plays host to Alexander Central.