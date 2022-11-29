Hickory High senior edge rusher Rico Walker, 8, shown here helping teammate Ellis Chappell, 23, bring down Alexander Central's Robert Young in a file photo from August, reopened his college recruitment earlier this month after committing to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in July. The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder made the announcement on Twitter. The eighth-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports.com and the 24th-ranked edge rusher in the country, Walker played in eight games this fall, finishing with 26 total tackles (13 solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks to go with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Offensively, he added five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. After stepping away from his UNC commitment, Walker attended Maryland’s home football game against Ohio State on Nov. 19; the Terrapins were in his most recent top five, which also included the Tar Heels, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee as of July 18.
Hickory’s Walker reopens recruitment, attends Maryland football game
