Hickory’s Walker reopens recruitment, attends Maryland football game

Hickory High senior edge rusher Rico Walker, 8, shown here helping teammate Ellis Chappell, 23, bring down Alexander Central's Robert Young in a file photo from August, reopened his college recruitment earlier this month after committing to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in July. The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder made the announcement on Twitter. The eighth-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports.com and the 24th-ranked edge rusher in the country, Walker played in eight games this fall, finishing with 26 total tackles (13 solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks to go with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Offensively, he added five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. After stepping away from his UNC commitment, Walker attended Maryland’s home football game against Ohio State on Nov. 19; the Terrapins were in his most recent top five, which also included the Tar Heels, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee as of July 18.