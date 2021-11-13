Hickory’s rally falls short in 31-28 loss to North Davidson

LEXINGTON — The North Davidson football team survived an upset bid by visiting Hickory during Friday night’s 3A state playoff second-round contest, but not before the Red Tornadoes put together a furious fourth-quarter comeback. The Black Knights ultimately notched the game-winning score with less than five seconds remaining, earning a 31-28 triumph in an instant classic.
Seeded 21st in the West bracket, Hickory trailed 19-0 after three quarters. But the Red Tornadoes scored 20 unanswered points to grab a one-point advantage with 3:25 left before fifth-seeded North Davidson retook the lead. The Red Tornadoes responded with another quick score, but the Black Knights prevailed thanks to a touchdown with 4.8 seconds to play.
“It’s been the same resolve they’ve had all year,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said of his team’s rally in the final quarter. “Our kids haven’t quit at any point in time and most of the time we end up winning the second half like we did tonight. ... We win as a team, we lose as a team.”
North Davidson (8-3) scored on the game’s opening drive, moving the ball 80 yards in seven plays. Xavion Hayes picked up 70 yards on five carries, including a 1-yard TD run at the 9:49 mark of the first quarter that made it 6-0 early after the extra point was blocked by Hickory’s Rico Walker.
Following a short punt by Hickory (7-5) late in the first period, it took just four plays for the Black Knights to gain 20 yards. Jeremiah Walker scored from 4 yards out one second into the second quarter, although the ensuing 2-point conversion run failed to leave the score at 12-0.
After an interception by North Davidson’s Alex Naylor on Hickory’s next possession, the Black Knights began another scoring drive. This one covered 53 yards in six plays and ended when Gavin Hill fired a TD pass to Reid Nisley with 8:10 left in the opening half.
Naylor added another interception on the Red Tornadoes’ subsequent series, and despite a fake punt in their own territory that resulted in an 11-yard run by Riley Sullivan to pick up a first down, the Black Knights were unable to add on. The score remained 19-0 entering halftime, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Hickory finally cracked the scoreboard.
The Red Tornadoes’ first scoring drive of the night began late in the third quarter, when they took over at the Black Knights’ 35-yard line following a shanked punt. Eight plays later, Melvin Dula caught an 11-yard TD pass from Brady Stober to bring Hickory within two scores at the 7:57 mark of the fourth frame.
Josh Tyree recovered his own onside kick on the ensuing kickoff to give possession back to Hickory at North Davidson’s 49, and the Red Tornadoes made the hosts pay. The biggest play of the nine-play drive came on a 45-yard pass from Stober to Tyquan Hill, with Dula eventually scoring on a 1-yard TD burst on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to seven at 19-12.
Tyree attempted another onside kick, with Hickory again recovering when Jake Horyza fell on the ball at the Black Knights’ 46. Following runs of 6 and 9 yards by Dula, the Red Tornadoes found pay dirt on a 31-yard strike from Stober to Dashawn Medley with less than 3 1/2 minutes left. Dontae Baker then lined up in Wildcat formation and ran to the right, reaching across the goal line for a successful 2-point conversion and a 20-19 Hickory lead.
Despite blowing what looked to be a comfortable lead, North Davidson responded with an eight-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by a 27-yard TD pass from Gavin Hill to Hayes with 1:09 to play. But Hickory countered with an 80-yard scoring strike from Stober to Josiah Edwards on the second play of its next drive before increasing its advantage to 28-25 on a 2-point conversion pass from Stober to Tyquan Hill.
Undaunted, the Black Knights got the ball back with under a minute remaining and embarked on another eight-play scoring drive, this one covering 78 yards. All eight plays were pass attempts, the last of which was a 23-yard TD pass from Gavin Hill to Naylor with 4.8 seconds left. Naylor also hauled in a 26-yard reception two plays prior, while Nisley had grabs of 6 and 8 yards.
Following a touchback, Hickory’s Stober found Baker on a screen pass to the right, but he was forced out of bounds after a 14-yard gain as time expired. The completion was the 17th in 27 attempts for Stober, a freshman signal caller who finished with 297 passing yards after taking over for the injured Turner Wood in the second quarter.
“We knew he was talented and in true Brady fashion he came in there and just played,” said Glass. “I mean, he’s got the dang heart of a lion and so does Turner, so that’s exciting to have both of those guys coming back in our program next year.”
Two Hickory receivers surpassed the century mark through the air, with Medley catching 12 passes for 109 yards and Edwards grabbing four receptions for 106 yards. Meanwhile, Dula was the Red Tornadoes’ leading rusher with 44 yards on nine carries and Isaiah Lackey added 10 carries for 32 yards.
“These kids have been through a lot of change and they have never faltered, they haven’t faltered all year long for everything I’ve put them through, everything I’ve done,” said Glass. “There’s not been one time that those kids have not answered the call, and I can’t say enough about them.”
North Davidson’s Hayes led all rushers with 148 yards on 19 carries, while Gavin Hill completed 12 of 29 passes for 198 yards. He was picked off by Hickory’s Josh Fisher in the first quarter, but the Black Knights won the turnover battle thanks to three interceptions of their own including the two by Naylor and one by Nisley in the third quarter.
North Davidson’s top receiver was Nisley with 67 yards on four receptions, while the Black Knights also got three catches for 55 yards from Naylor. After running 38 plays as compared to 31 for Hickory in the first half, North Davidson ran 22 plays in the second half to the Red Tornadoes’ 46.
Nevertheless, Hickory struggled with penalties, committing 14 infractions for 135 yards. As for the Black Knights, they totaled 60 yards on eight penalties.
“I think the biggest thing they learned this year is they can do anything they put their minds to, and they learned that we care about them, we believe in them and it’s bigger than football for us,” said Glass. “We worry more about the other things than we do just football and our kids know that we’re gonna hold them to a higher standard, and I can’t say enough about them. They’ve all been unbelievable.”
North Davidson will visit fourth-seeded Crest (9-2) in the third round next Friday after the Chargers defeated No. 20 West Rowan 28-15 in the second round.
Hickory;00;00;00;28;—;28
North Davidson;06;13;00;12;—;31
First Quarter
ND — Xavion Hayes 1-yard run (kick blocked), 9:49
Second Quarter
ND — Jeremiah Walker 4-yard run (run failed), 11:59
ND — Reid Nisley 40-yard pass from Gavin Hill (Riley Sullivan kick), 8:10
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
H — Melvin Dula 11-yard pass from Brady Stober (pass failed), 7:57
H — Dula 1-yard run (kick failed), 4:34
H — Dashawn Medley 31-yard pass from Stober (Dontae Baker run), 3:25
ND — Hayes 27-yard pass from Gavin Hill (pass failed), 1:09
H — Josiah Edwards 80-yard pass from Stober (Tyquan Hill pass from Stober), :49
ND — Alex Naylor 23-yard pass from Gavin Hill (kick failed), :04
Team Stats
First Downs: Hickory 18, North Davidson 15
Rushes-yards: Hickory 37-121, North Davidson 31-172
Comp-Att-Int: Hickory 24-40-3, North Davidson 12-29-1
Passing yards: Hickory 335, North Davidson 198
Fumbles-Lost: Hickory 2-0, North Davidson 1-0
Penalties-yards: Hickory 14-135, North Davidson 8-60
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Hickory: Melvin Dula 9-44 and 1 TD, Isaiah Lackey 10-32, Brady Stober 7-28, Turner Wood 2-7, Anthony Bravo 1-5, Josiah Edwards 6-3, Dontae Baker 1-4, Dashawn Medley 1-(-2). North Davidson: Xavion Hayes 19-148 and 1 TD, Tanner Jordan 3-13, Jeremiah Walker 5-10 and 1 TD, Riley Sullivan 1-11, Gavin Hill 3-(-10).
PASSING — Hickory: Stober 17-27-2 for 297 yards and 3 TDs, Wood 7-13-1 for 38 yards. North Davidson: Hill 12-29-1 for 198 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Hickory: Medley 12-109 and 1 TD, Edwards 4-106 and 1 TD, Tyquan Hill 2-69, Baker 5-40, Dula 1-11 and 1 TD. North Davidson: Reid Nisley 4-67 and 1 TD, Alex Naylor 3-55 and 1 TD, Hayes 2-32 and 1 TD, Ethan Snyder 1-20, Jordan 1-14, Cameron Atkins 1-10.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.