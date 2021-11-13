Hickory’s rally falls short in 31-28 loss to North Davidson

After an interception by North Davidson’s Alex Naylor on Hickory’s next possession, the Black Knights began another scoring drive. This one covered 53 yards in six plays and ended when Gavin Hill fired a TD pass to Reid Nisley with 8:10 left in the opening half.

Naylor added another interception on the Red Tornadoes’ subsequent series, and despite a fake punt in their own territory that resulted in an 11-yard run by Riley Sullivan to pick up a first down, the Black Knights were unable to add on. The score remained 19-0 entering halftime, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Hickory finally cracked the scoreboard.

The Red Tornadoes’ first scoring drive of the night began late in the third quarter, when they took over at the Black Knights’ 35-yard line following a shanked punt. Eight plays later, Melvin Dula caught an 11-yard TD pass from Brady Stober to bring Hickory within two scores at the 7:57 mark of the fourth frame.

Josh Tyree recovered his own onside kick on the ensuing kickoff to give possession back to Hickory at North Davidson’s 49, and the Red Tornadoes made the hosts pay. The biggest play of the nine-play drive came on a 45-yard pass from Stober to Tyquan Hill, with Dula eventually scoring on a 1-yard TD burst on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to seven at 19-12.