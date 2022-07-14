Hickory’s Prince records 4 tackles in East-West football game

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star football game took place on Wednesday at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium. In the final East-West game that will be held during the summer — the annual contest is moving to December in 2023 — the West prevailed by a 33-14 final.

The West All-Stars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter thanks to an 11-yard touchdown run from Dudley’s Jahmier Slade and a 3-yard TD scamper from Thomasville’s Jabrii Carolina. Then a 29-yard TD run from Page’s Tre’von Hester made it 20-0 in favor of the West team at the 3:04 mark of the second period.

The East squad responded with a 22-yard TD pass from Washington’s Hayes Pippin to Southern Durham’s Jewalace Holmes with 1:43 remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 20-7. However, Carolina scored from 4 yards out just over two minutes into the third quarter to make it 26-7 in favor of the West.

Holmes scored again for the East team, this time on a 29-yard pass from Hoggard’s Sam Jones with 8:55 left in the third quarter, but the final score of the game came from the West All-Stars when Hester crossed the end zone from 1 yard out at the 3:41 mark of the fourth.

Riley Sullivan of North Davidson made 3 of 4 extra points for the West team, which also failed to convert a 2-point conversion run in the third quarter. On the other side, Jay Haggins of South View made both of his extra point attempts for the East.

Hickory’s Jake Prince had four tackles (one solo) for the West defense, which was led by seven tackles (three solo) from R-S Central’s Brub Hines. West Forsyth’s David Eldridge (six tackles, four solo) was the only other West All-Star to record more tackles than Prince.

Carolina was the game’s offensive MVP after totaling 111 yards on 15 carries, while Hines was the game’s defensive MVP. Hibriten’s Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman was also listed on the West team’s roster.