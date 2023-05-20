GREENSBORO — The 3A state track and field championship meet was held on Friday at North Carolina A&T State University, with Hickory junior Kwan Oates winning the boys’ triple jump, Hibriten junior Jada Brown winning the girls’ long jump and Bunker Hill junior Zacchaeus Flemming winning the boys’ unified 100-meter dash. Other area participants also turned in noteworthy performances.

Oates posted a mark of 44 feet, 7.5 inches in the triple jump as he became the first individual state champion from Hickory since Ryan Hill won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 2008 and the first non-runner from Hickory to win an individual title since Tommy Eckard won the boys’ shot put in 1984.

Brown recorded a winning mark of 18 feet, 5.75 inches in the long jump as she became Hibriten’s first girls champion since the Panthers’ 4x100-meter relay team captured a title in the 2A meet in 2008. She also became the first individual girls champion for Hibriten since Tasha Horton won the long jump in 1989.

In the unified 100-meter dash, Flemming led the field with a time of 11.61 seconds.

Brown also added a third-place finish in the triple jump, posting a mark of 37 feet, 1.5 inches. Meanwhile, Oates came in fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1.5 inches.

Hibriten junior Gabe Suddreth was the runner-up in the boys’ discus throw with a toss of 149 feet, 9 inches, while St. Stephens junior Jordyn Horan finished fourth in the girls’ pole vault with a mark of 10 feet.

In the team standings, Dudley was the girls’ champion with 70 points, Statesville finished second with 49 and Franklin came in third with 35. Hibriten was 18th out of 54 schools with 16 points, while St. Stephens tied for 30th with five.

On the boys’ side, Franklin won the championship with 59.5 points, Dudley was the runner-up with 54 and Croatan finished third with 51. Hickory tied for 17th out of 58 schools with 15 points, while Hibriten tied for 26th with eight.

Individually, other champions from the Western Foothills 3A Conference — an eight-team league that includes Hickory, St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard — included Statesville junior Janiya Johnson, who tallied four first-place finishes. She won the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 11.70 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.18 seconds, and she was also one-fourth of the Greyhounds’ winning 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams.

In the 4x100-meter relay, Johnson teamed with sophomore Nakirah Adams, senior Alaya Gillespie and sophomore Sakari Johnson to post a time of 47.21 seconds. In the 4x200-meter relay, she teamed with Adams, Gillespie and junior Dynasty Hamilton to finish the race in 1:41.57.

On the boys’ side, senior Liam Sutton of North Lincoln was the champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.75 seconds.

The 1A state meet also took place on Friday, while the 2A and 4A state meets were held on Saturday. Look for results from the 2A and 4A meets in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.