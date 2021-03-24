Hickory’s magical run ends in regional title match

The Red Tornadoes gave those who traveled to see them play quite a rush throughout the first half and for much of the second half as well, looking like the same road warriors they were during the first three rounds of the postseason. And while Hickory’s luck ultimately ran out, what it accomplished this season wasn’t lost on head coach Brian Jillings.

“The boys have just been really resilient. ... The boys have just wanted to play,” said Jillings. “It didn’t matter where we played, we were just happy to get a chance to get out there and play. They were just extremely resilient and just came out ready to play whoever was put in front of them.

“We’ve had a great run and I’m super proud of the boys,” he added. “‘Elite Eight’ last year, ‘Final Four’ this year, so they left everything on the table. Super group of young men and coachable, willing to be coached, and it’s a tough way for them to end their season, some of them their careers. But like I said, I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished in their time at Hickory High.”

