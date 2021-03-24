Hickory’s magical run ends in regional title match

MATTHEWS — What a rush.
Those three words became synonymous with legendary professional wrestling tag team Legion of Doom, also known as the Road Warriors, throughout their two-decade run across several major promotions.
But those three words could also be used to describe the 2020-21 Hickory boys soccer team, which ended its season with a 3-2 road loss to Weddington in the 3A West Regional championship on Tuesday night. The Red Tornadoes built a two-goal lead at halftime, but were unable to hold off a hard-charging Warriors squad down the stretch.
Nevertheless, Hickory achieved plenty over the past few months. Despite playing just two true home matches — its other five home contests were played at nearby Henry Fork Soccer Complex — the Red Tornadoes finished unbeaten at “home.”
However, a road loss to Watauga in the regular-season finale cost the Red Tornadoes an unbeaten season and an outright Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship. It also forced the two squads to participate in a draw for the automatic playoff bid, which went to the Pioneers. Thus, Hickory had to settle for a wild-card spot and a No. 16 seed in the state playoffs.
Undeterred, the Red Tornadoes defeated top-seeded Forestview, ninth-seeded Marvin Ridge and 13th-seeded A.C. Reynolds in road matches last week, traveling approximately 400 miles total to and from those three contests. That set up Tuesday’s matchup with the third-seeded Warriors, who were riding a five-match winning streak of their own.
The Red Tornadoes gave those who traveled to see them play quite a rush throughout the first half and for much of the second half as well, looking like the same road warriors they were during the first three rounds of the postseason. And while Hickory’s luck ultimately ran out, what it accomplished this season wasn’t lost on head coach Brian Jillings.
“The boys have just been really resilient. ... The boys have just wanted to play,” said Jillings. “It didn’t matter where we played, we were just happy to get a chance to get out there and play. They were just extremely resilient and just came out ready to play whoever was put in front of them.
“We’ve had a great run and I’m super proud of the boys,” he added. “‘Elite Eight’ last year, ‘Final Four’ this year, so they left everything on the table. Super group of young men and coachable, willing to be coached, and it’s a tough way for them to end their season, some of them their careers. But like I said, I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished in their time at Hickory High.”
Hickory (14-2) was the aggressor in the early going, although Weddington was able to get off some shots as well. The Red Tornadoes got better looks, though, which paid off in the 14th minute when Carter Holt’s corner kick found Lewis Tate at the back post for a header to Ben Howard, who put one past Warriors goalkeeper Jake Moraja for the first goal of the night.
Holt also played a part in Hickory’s second goal, finding fellow senior Patrick Ceccato for a breakaway score in the 36th minute. The assist was Holt’s team-leading 22nd of the season, and the goal was Ceccato’s 13th, second only to Holt’s 18.
Both teams would have numerous chances to score in the second half, Weddington (15-1-1) against Hickory senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks and Hickory against Weddington senior keeper Ethan Goodwin, who replaced Moraja, also a senior, at halftime. Tonks was up to the challenge time and time again, just as he was throughout the opening half, and he also got some fortuitous bounces and help from the Red Tornadoes’ back line.
“Mack (Tonks) in the first half made a couple fantastic reaction saves, tipped the ball over the bar or around the post,” said Jillings. “So when they were able to get their head on the ball and they did have an opportunity, Mack was there and he stood tall in that first half.”
The Warriors finally broke through in the 62nd minute when Colin Pendergrast sent a cross to Vasilios Limbanovnos, who headed it into the net to cut the Red Tornadoes’ advantage in half.
Weddington kept the pressure on in the minutes that followed, scoring again when Josh Stansell’s long throw-in found the head of Cooper Reinecke for the tying goal early in the 75th minute.
Stansell wasn’t done, as he executed another perfectly placed throw-in during the final minute. This time, Colin Jacoby was on the receiving end of what proved to be the match-winner with 37.2 seconds left.
“The delivery that they have serving that ball in, it’s tough to deal with,” said Jillings. “And you keep giving them opportunities after opportunities, one of these times it’s gonna bounce the wrong way for you, and unfortunately for us it happened a couple times there late in the game.”
Hickory made a last-ditch effort to score, but it was to no avail. The Red Tornadoes allowed multiple goals for just the third time all season, all in the playoffs, and fell short in their attempt to return to the state championship for the first time since losing to Jacksonville in the 2012 title match.
“Credit to Weddington, they just kept coming and coming and coming,” said Jillings. “...Lots of credit to Weddington — a great team, great players up there.”
Weddington will meet second-seeded New Hanover (15-0), a 3-0 winner over fourth-seeded Southern Alamance in the 3A East Regional championship, on either Friday or Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The Warriors are seeking their second state title after defeating Lee County for the 2015 championship.
