Hickory’s Holt among individual soccer award winners
  • Updated
Carter Holt and Chandler Buff

Hickory's Carter Holt, 7, brings the ball downfield while St. Stephens' Chandler Buff, 10, attempts to defend in a file photo from March. Holt was recently named the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Buff represented the Indians on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A team.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences recently released their all-conference teams for boys soccer. Hickory’s Carter Holt, Newton-Conover’s Noel Fong, Bunker Hill’s Conner Mejia and Hibriten’s David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera were among the players recognized, while Hibriten’s Jim Blanton was chosen as the top coach in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.

Here’s a look at all of the players named to area all-conference squads (listed in order of conference finish):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Watauga (13-2, lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)

• Overall Player of the Year: Hatch Sevensky

• Defensive Player of the Year: Colter Conway

• All-Conference: Matt Taubman

• All-Conference: Owen Combs

• All-Conference: David Sprague

• All-Conference: Walker Franklin

• All-Conference: Andrew Ganley

• All-Conference: Reilly Riddle

• All-Conference: Chase Perry

• All-Conference: Ayden Franklin

• Coach of the Year: Josh Honeycutt

Hickory (14-2, lost in 3A West Regional championship)

• Offensive Player of the Year: Carter Holt

• All-Conference: Patrick Ceccato

• All-Conference: Jose Vallecillos

• All-Conference: Ben Boston

• All-Conference: Mackenzie Tonks

• All-Conference: Spears Culpepper

• All-Conference: Nick Hutto

• All-Conference: Lewis Tate

• All-Conference: Cesar Rangel

South Caldwell (5-7, lost in first round of 4A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Asher Mearns

• All-Conference: Alex Rundquest

• All-Conference: Josh Adams

• All-Conference: Evan Carter

• All-Conference: Brady Haislip

Freedom (4-5-1)

• All-Conference: Teague Miller

• All-Conference: Beckham Ixchajchal

• All-Conference: Cole Johnson

St. Stephens (3-7-2)

• All-Conference: Eliseo Coronado

• All-Conference: Chandler Buff

Alexander Central (3-7-1)

• All-Conference: Austin Sink

McDowell (1-11)

• All-Conference: Noe Oloqui

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE

East Lincoln (12-2-1, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Landon Graden

• All-Conference: Chase Lynch

• All-Conference: Blake Swanson

• All-Conference: Will White

• All-Conference: Jackson Thrap

Newton-Conover (9-2-2, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• Offensive Player of the Year: Noel Fong

• All-Conference: Jesus Mejia

• All-Conference: Alvaro Marino

• All-Conference: Benji Soto

Lincolnton (8-3-2)

• All-Conference: Jose Sito Garcia

• All-Conference: Aaron Lail

• All-Conference: Jake Cerda

• All-Conference: Alvaro Rodriguez

• Coach of the Year: Brad Bagan

Lake Norman Charter (5-8)

• All-Conference: Connor Reichert

• All-Conference: Andreas Racziu

• All-Conference: Chaz Hawley

North Lincoln (4-6-2)

• Defensive Player of the Year: Samari Collins

• All-Conference: Luke Custer

Bandys (3-8-1)

• All-Conference: Jake Reavis

• All-Conference: Tommy Dollyhite

Maiden (0-12)

• All-Conference: Adrian Campos-Martinez

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE

Hibriten (18-1, lost in 2A state championship)

• Overall Player of the Year: David Franquiz

• Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Rios-Rivera

• All-Conference: Gerardo Rodriguez

• All-Conference: Simon Hawkins

• All-Conference: Allen Meza

• All-Conference: Mack Waters

• All-Conference: Zach Young

• Honorable Mention: Trent Allen

• Honorable Mention: Erwin Guzman

• Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton

Fred T. Foard (13-3, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Irvin Martinez-Villa

• All-Conference: Carlos Erazo Rojo

• All-Conference: Erik Leal

• All-Conference: Jacob Faherty

• Honorable Mention: Jordan Del Pilar

Bunker Hill (7-6-1)

• Defensive Player of the Year: Conner Mejia

• All-Conference: Diego Paz

• All-Conference: Saul Rodriguez

• All-Conference: Lawson Vang

• All-Conference: Aiden Avila

• Honorable Mention: Thomas Gaviria

• Honorable Mention: A Moua

Patton (6-7-1)

• All-Conference: Luis Batz

• All-Conference: Vance Jones

• All-Conference: Jacob Hammons

• Honorable Mention: Jesse Stapleton

• Honorable Mention: Xavier Bernabe

West Caldwell (5-6-1)

• All-Conference: Francesco Gonzales

• All-Conference: Karim Aguilar

• All-Conference: Brian Silva

• Honorable Mention: Jose Euceda

• Honorable Mention: Rakeem Smith

East Burke (5-7-2)

• All-Conference: Josh Aguirre

• All-Conference: Chimoua Yang

• Honorable Mention: Alexis Hernandez

• Honorable Mention: Gannon Stotts

West Iredell (1-10-1)

• All-Conference: Felipe Nunez

• All-Conference: Josue Rodriguez

• Honorable Mention: Juan Omar Echevarria Morris

• Honorable Mention: Gabriel Ivey

Draughn (0-11)

• All-Conference: Tino Fernando

• Honorable Mention: Aiden Hunt

• Honorable Mention: Manuel Velasquez

