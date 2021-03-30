Hickory’s Holt among individual soccer award winners

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences recently released their all-conference teams for boys soccer. Hickory’s Carter Holt, Newton-Conover’s Noel Fong, Bunker Hill’s Conner Mejia and Hibriten’s David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera were among the players recognized, while Hibriten’s Jim Blanton was chosen as the top coach in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.