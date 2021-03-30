Hickory’s Holt among individual soccer award winners

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences recently released their all-conference teams for boys soccer. Hickory’s Carter Holt, Newton-Conover’s Noel Fong, Bunker Hill’s Conner Mejia and Hibriten’s David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera were among the players recognized, while Hibriten’s Jim Blanton was chosen as the top coach in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Here’s a look at all of the players named to area all-conference squads (listed in order of conference finish):
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Watauga (13-2, lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)
• Overall Player of the Year: Hatch Sevensky
• Defensive Player of the Year: Colter Conway
• All-Conference: Matt Taubman
• All-Conference: Owen Combs
• All-Conference: David Sprague
• All-Conference: Walker Franklin
• All-Conference: Andrew Ganley
• All-Conference: Reilly Riddle
• All-Conference: Chase Perry
• All-Conference: Ayden Franklin
• Coach of the Year: Josh Honeycutt
Hickory (14-2, lost in 3A West Regional championship)
• Offensive Player of the Year: Carter Holt
• All-Conference: Patrick Ceccato
• All-Conference: Jose Vallecillos
• All-Conference: Ben Boston
• All-Conference: Mackenzie Tonks
• All-Conference: Spears Culpepper
• All-Conference: Nick Hutto
• All-Conference: Lewis Tate
• All-Conference: Cesar Rangel
South Caldwell (5-7, lost in first round of 4A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Asher Mearns
• All-Conference: Alex Rundquest
• All-Conference: Josh Adams
• All-Conference: Evan Carter
• All-Conference: Brady Haislip
Freedom (4-5-1)
• All-Conference: Teague Miller
• All-Conference: Beckham Ixchajchal
• All-Conference: Cole Johnson
St. Stephens (3-7-2)
• All-Conference: Eliseo Coronado
• All-Conference: Chandler Buff
Alexander Central (3-7-1)
• All-Conference: Austin Sink
McDowell (1-11)
• All-Conference: Noe Oloqui
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
East Lincoln (12-2-1, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Landon Graden
• All-Conference: Chase Lynch
• All-Conference: Blake Swanson
• All-Conference: Will White
• All-Conference: Jackson Thrap
Newton-Conover (9-2-2, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Offensive Player of the Year: Noel Fong
• All-Conference: Jesus Mejia
• All-Conference: Alvaro Marino
• All-Conference: Benji Soto
Lincolnton (8-3-2)
• All-Conference: Jose Sito Garcia
• All-Conference: Aaron Lail
• All-Conference: Jake Cerda
• All-Conference: Alvaro Rodriguez
• Coach of the Year: Brad Bagan
Lake Norman Charter (5-8)
• All-Conference: Connor Reichert
• All-Conference: Andreas Racziu
• All-Conference: Chaz Hawley
North Lincoln (4-6-2)
• Defensive Player of the Year: Samari Collins
• All-Conference: Luke Custer
Bandys (3-8-1)
• All-Conference: Jake Reavis
• All-Conference: Tommy Dollyhite
Maiden (0-12)
• All-Conference: Adrian Campos-Martinez
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
Hibriten (18-1, lost in 2A state championship)
• Overall Player of the Year: David Franquiz
• Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Rios-Rivera
• All-Conference: Gerardo Rodriguez
• All-Conference: Simon Hawkins
• All-Conference: Allen Meza
• All-Conference: Mack Waters
• All-Conference: Zach Young
• Honorable Mention: Trent Allen
• Honorable Mention: Erwin Guzman
• Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton
Fred T. Foard (13-3, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Irvin Martinez-Villa
• All-Conference: Carlos Erazo Rojo
• All-Conference: Erik Leal
• All-Conference: Jacob Faherty
• Honorable Mention: Jordan Del Pilar
Bunker Hill (7-6-1)
• Defensive Player of the Year: Conner Mejia
• All-Conference: Diego Paz
• All-Conference: Saul Rodriguez
• All-Conference: Lawson Vang
• All-Conference: Aiden Avila
• Honorable Mention: Thomas Gaviria
• Honorable Mention: A Moua
Patton (6-7-1)
• All-Conference: Luis Batz
• All-Conference: Vance Jones
• All-Conference: Jacob Hammons
• Honorable Mention: Jesse Stapleton
• Honorable Mention: Xavier Bernabe
West Caldwell (5-6-1)
• All-Conference: Francesco Gonzales
• All-Conference: Karim Aguilar
• All-Conference: Brian Silva
• Honorable Mention: Jose Euceda
• Honorable Mention: Rakeem Smith
East Burke (5-7-2)
• All-Conference: Josh Aguirre
• All-Conference: Chimoua Yang
• Honorable Mention: Alexis Hernandez
• Honorable Mention: Gannon Stotts
West Iredell (1-10-1)
• All-Conference: Felipe Nunez
• All-Conference: Josue Rodriguez
• Honorable Mention: Juan Omar Echevarria Morris
• Honorable Mention: Gabriel Ivey
Draughn (0-11)
• All-Conference: Tino Fernando
• Honorable Mention: Aiden Hunt
• Honorable Mention: Manuel Velasquez