Hickory’s athletic fields to be named after Elder, Craft

Here is more information about Elder and Craft:

David ElderFollowing a coaching career of more than 35 years including 561 wins and four state championships, Elder was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

Elder was selected to serve as the head coach of the Red Tornadoes’ football team in 1994 after 13 years as an assistant. He accumulated 85 victories over the next nine years, the second-most in program history behind Frank Barger.

Elder is well-remembered in the community and across the state for his 1996 season at Hickory, when the Red Tornadoes finished 16-0 and secured the state championship thanks to a 42-0 win over Ragsdale. Additionally, Hickory won 28 consecutive games during the 1996 and ’97 seasons.

“In 1994, with three seniors, nine juniors, 12 sophomores and four freshmen, we essentially played that season with a JV team playing a varsity schedule,” said Elder. “After a 4-7 season that year, we went 10-3 in 1995 and then in 1996 won it all with a 16-0 record and a state championship in only three years. Continuing in 1997, we started out the year with a 12-0 record before losing in the state playoffs, but only after setting a school record of 28 wins in a row.