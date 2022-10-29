Hickory’s 4th-quarter rally falls short vs. Greyhounds

Big early deficits and nail-biting comeback efforts have defined Hickory High football this season. At times, the Red Tornadoes have been able to will themselves to wins. Other times, they’ve fallen short.

In Friday night’s regular season finale, the Red Tornadoes spotted Statesville 20 points, then fell 2 yards short of completing a frenetic comeback as the Greyhounds came away with the 20-14 win on the road.

The win continued the Greyhounds’ mastery of the series, as they are 12-1-1 against Hickory since 2008, which includes wins in the last eight meetings. For the purposes of the Western Foothills 3A Conference standings, Statesville claimed second place at 6-1 in the league, whereas Hickory posted a 5-2 record. Both teams end the regular season at 7-3 overall.

The 3A state playoffs begin next Friday, with 19th-seeded Statesville set to visit 14th-seeded Crest (7-3) and 22nd-seeded Hickory scheduled to travel to 11th-seeded South Point (9-1).

For the fifth time in their 10 games, Hickory fell behind by at least 14 points in the first half. In two of the games — against St. Stephens and North Lincoln — the Red Tornadoes were able to find a way to win. However, for the third time this season, Hickory battled back only to find the effort fall short. This time, the decisive moment came on an interception at the goal line with 4 seconds left.

“This is the story of what we've done,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Joe Glass. “I mean, we come out the first half and we don't play as hard as we could. We give up stupid plays and do non-disciplined stuff, and then we turn around and come back and have a chance to win it. I mean, I don't know how to fix it. I've talked to our team over and over and over about it. We didn't make any adjustments. We’ve just got to stop spotting people 14, 21 points and expect to win a ballgame.”

Statesville registered its first touchdown with 4:43 left in the first quarter when Zaki Lackey bounced left off of a hit at the line of scrimmage and puttered into the end zone from the 3-yard line. Sam Buckner’s point-after kick made it 7-0.

The teams played a field possession game into the second quarter that ended with a short punt to set Hickory up at the Greyhounds’ 22. Isaiah Lackey’s 4-yard run and a facemask penalty moved the ball to the 9, but a fumble into the end zone on a keeper by Turner Wood returned the ball to Statesville.

Another exchange of punts — there were 11 in the game — set up Statesville at the Hickory 37. The Greyhounds were able to do just enough to move the chains, then got their second score on a 12-yard scramble by Phoenix Lawrence to make it 14-0 with 1:43 left in the half.

It looked like that would be the halftime margin when Hickory punted the ball deep into Statesville territory with 28 seconds left. But then Titus Myers sprinted behind the Hickory defense and Lawrence hit him with a pass in stride down the right sideline for a 79-yard score. The point-after kick was wide, leaving the halftime margin at 20-0.

“If you look at the story of the game,” said an irritated Glass, “we did not tackle. We didn’t tackle well at all. They had the big touchdown pass over here at the end of the quarter and we just didn't make a play on the ball. And then you had two or three big, long runs, and once again it's just a story of just tackling.”

Another part of Hickory’s struggles was the inability to muster any offense against a defensive front three that each weighed 260 to 300 pounds. By the end of the quarter, Hickory had collected only 89 yards of total offense, with 24 of those coming on the first play of the game.

“They're bigger than us, just like everybody else is,” said Glass of the Statesville defense. “And they locked up on us and we weren't able to make some plays and run the ball like we needed to.”

Hickory finished the game with 59 yards rushing on 24 carries.

However, Statesville missed a chance to put the game away with two missed field goals in the second half, including a 52-yard try by Buckner that fell just short of the crossbar. Penalties also hampered the Greyhounds, who were flagged 19 times for 181 yards.

Hickory’s big break came with 7:24 left, as a pass by Wood along the right sideline was tipped by a convergence of players. On the spot was Dashawn Medley, who used the good fortune to sprint 64 yards for the touchdown and put the Red Tornadoes within 20-7 after Josh Tyree’s point-after kick.

After Statesville turned the ball over on downs, Hickory needed two pass plays, as well as help on an unsportsmanlike penalty, to cover 66 yards. Tyquan Hill made a leaping catch of Wood’s pass in the end zone to get Hickory within six points with 5:27 left.

A punt set up Hickory’s attempt at a go-ahead score at its 26 with 2:35 left. A short pass converted a fourth down at the Red Tornadoes’ 40. A holding penalty put Hickory in a first-and-27 spot, but a pass completion to Medley and a keeper by Woods continued the drive.

Hickory appeared to be on the move to tie the game when Medley caught a slant in the open and sped toward the goal line, only to be tracked down by a pair of Statesville defenders at the 2. Hickory called its last timeout with 12 seconds left and set up a pass play. Woods rolled right, then threw across the field only to see Zaki Lackey pick off the pass at the goal line with 4 seconds left. From there, Statesville took a knee to seal the win.

STATESVILLE 20, HICKORY 14

Statesville;07;13;00;00;—;20

Hickory;00;00;00;14;—;14

First Quarter

S – Zaki Lackey 3-yard run (Sam Buckner kick), 4:43

Second Quarter

S – Phoenix Lawrence 12-yard run (Buckner kick), 1:43

S – Titus Myers 79-yard pass from Lawrence (kick failed), :17

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

H – Dashawn Medley 64-yard pass from Turner Wood, (Josh Tyree kick) 7:24

H – Tyquan Hill 14-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 5:27

Team Stats

First Downs: Statesville 15, Hickory 13

Rushes-yards: Statesville 45-205, Hickory 24-59

Comp-Att-Int: Statesville 14-19-0, Hickory 12-26-1

Passing yards: Statesville 182, Hickory 224

Fumbles-Lost: Statesville 1-0, Hickory 101

Penalties-yards: Statesville 19-181, Hickory 9-98

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Statesville: Zaki Lackey 12-63 and 1 TD, Justin Davidson 12-39, Phoenix Lawrence 10-55 and 1 TD, Kemarri Daniels 8-24, Steven Smith 2-25; Team 1-(-1). Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 10-31, Turner Wood 7-18, Ellis Chappell 4-6, Dashawn Medley 3-4.

PASSING — Statesville: Lawrence 14-19-0 for 182 yards and 1 TD. Hickory: Wood 12-26-1 for 224 yards and 2 TDs.

RECEIVING — Statesville: Smith 6-32, Titus Myers 3-101 and 1 TD, Z. Lackey 2-18, Kedrion Dukes 1-18, Daniels 1-8, Davidson 1-5. Hickory: Medley 5-129 and 1 TD, Damarion Lee 2-63, Tyquan Hill 2-19 and 1 TD, Jamien Little 1-8, Tayshawn Wright 1-5, Chappell 1-0.