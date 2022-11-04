Hickory rides early goals to 2nd-round win

A quick start propelled the Hickory boys soccer team into the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday night. The Red Tornadoes scored three goals in the first 18 minutes and added two more in the second half en route to a 5-1 victory over visiting Erwin.

The second-round win was the seventh in the last eight matches for the 10th-seeded Red Tornadoes, who were coming off a 6-0 shutout of No. 23 Smoky Mountain earlier in the week. Hickory improved to 18-2-3 overall, while the 26th-seeded Warriors end the season at 12-11-1 after upsetting No. 7 Enka 1-0 in the opening round.

Coming off a state championship appearance last fall, Hickory will look to keep this year’s playoff run alive when it travels to second-seeded Forestview (19-1) on Monday. The Jaguars knocked off 15th-seeded North Henderson 5-1 on Thursday.

“They’re gonna be dangerous, they’re gonna be tough,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said of Forestview. “They can score some goals, they won their league, we’re playing at their place, so it’s gonna be a heck of a battle going down to Gastonia on Monday. But we’re confident in our group and the boys are confident in themselves.

“We’ve played a tough schedule and we’ll go play anybody anywhere,” he added. “So we’ll go down there and give it our best go and hope for the best.”

Before battling the Jaguars on Monday, the Red Tornadoes had to take care of Erwin on Thursday. Jillings was pleased with the way his team asserted itself in the early going, beginning with a goal from Ben Howard in the fifth minute off an assist from Gabriel Palencia, who assisted on all but one of Hickory’s goals.

“That was something we stressed,” said Jillings of getting off to a strong start. “We were a little slow coming out of the gates in the first (playoff) game and so that was a point of emphasis, you know, let’s come out and set the tone. Those guys had a long ride, might not be used to our speed of play, let’s just come out flying and see if we can get a goal and take a little pressure off of us, and the guys played really well. I was proud of our performance tonight.”

Just over four minutes after Howard’s goal, Braeden McCourt found the back of the net to put Hickory up 2-0. A goal from Orlando Almanza in the 18th minute made it 3-0.

Despite several more scoring opportunities, including their second and third corner kicks of the night — the Red Tornadoes took eight corner kicks in all — Hickory was unable to add on. At halftime, the score remained 3-0 in favor of the Western Foothills 3A Conference co-champions, who are 9-0-3 at home in 2022.

Erwin broke up the shutout in the 55th minute when Sammy Denes converted a penalty kick, but Hickory’s Justin Ortiz responded with a PK goal of his own in the 63rd. Howard provided the final goal of the match shortly thereafter as the Red Tornadoes cruised to a four-goal win.

“We moved the ball well, created tons of opportunities,” said Jillings. “I was really pleased with how we played on both ends of the pitch. I thought we consistently limited any chances they had and then our backs did a nice job of getting involved in the attack as well, so it was a good all-around performance.”

Jillings admitted that Erwin has “some skillful, technical players” that can pose problems for opposing teams.

“If you give them a little bit of space they can run at you and they can cut you up a little bit, so they had some dangerous players,” said Jillings. “I think we were so good going forward that we didn’t give them that much time on the ball to be able to create, but we knew coming in they play in a super tough league and played everybody competitive and it’s hard to score goals on them.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough challenge,” he continued. “We just came ready to play tonight.”