Hickory rallies to force 5 sets, falls to East Lincoln

Hickory’s advantage on the scoreboard was short-lived as the Mustangs rallied and led 17-15 and 18-17.

But a slam by Boston and an ace from Sophia Parrish were followed by back-to-back kills from Ellie Eichman for a 21-18 Hickory edge. This time Hickory would not let go of the lead as it staved off an East Lincoln sweep with a 25-22 set win.

Set four was more of the same as the Mustangs roared out in front 8-1. But the Red Tornadoes stiffened on defense and came back to take the lead 21-20 on an ace by Ava Hines. Hickory finally won the tug-of-war on Rose’s serve, prevailing 26-24.

“Both teams made plenty of mistakes,” Stephens said. “But both teams had good offensive moments.”

In the fifth and deciding set, Hickory only led one time, 6-5, on a Parrish block. But from there, East Lincoln grabbed the momentum and this time the Red Tornadoes couldn’t come up with an effective rebuttal. The Mustangs outscored Hickory 10-2 down the stretch to claim the match.

Stephens felt that physically, his team had another comeback in it.