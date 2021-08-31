Hickory rallies to force 5 sets, falls to East Lincoln

The Hickory volleyball team fought from behind all night on Monday against East Lincoln. And while the Red Tornadoes came back time and again to force a fifth set, they came up short against the Mustangs for their first setback of the season — 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 8-15.
It was opening night of Western Foothills 3A Conference play, with East Lincoln moving to 1-0 in league action while the Red Tornadoes fell to 0-1. Both teams are now 4-1 overall.
“When two good teams touch the floor, the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins that match,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “East Lincoln made fewer mistakes than Hickory High did tonight. Congratulations to them. We’ll try to get them next time.”
The beginning of the contest set the stage for the entire night and was a harbinger of a match-long theme. The Mustangs would grab an early lead and force Hickory to play from behind. The Red Tornadoes did fight back from an early three-point deficit to tie the score at 6-all and then again at 8 apiece.
But Kendall Fisher keyed a 12-2 run by East Lincoln with three service aces as the Mustangs raced out to a 20-10 lead. To Hickory’s credit, the Red Tornadoes scratched and clawed their way back to tie the score at 24-all behind the strong service of Alexis Reese and dominant play at the net by Taylor Rose and Sage Boston.
But Fisher broke the tie and Reese’s service with a kill and a problem that wouldn’t go away all match long for the Red Tornadoes — inconsistent serve receive — gave the set point to East Lincoln in the opener.
It was more of the same in the second set. The Mustangs took the lead at 17-16 on a long Hickory serve and never gave it back for the 25-19 win that had the Red Tornadoes down 2-0.
“Really, out of the whole thing, we weren’t good enough in serve and serve receive against a good young team.” Stephens said. “The basis of volleyball is serve and serve receive. We missed way too many serves and serve receive. Tomorrow we’ll come back in and get better.”
Both teams struggled with their serves. Hickory missed 17 serves in the five-set donnybrook, while East Lincoln misfired on 13.
It appeared as though the Mustangs might sweep the match as they jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third set on a kill by Katie Cook. But again, Hickory refused to surrender and go quietly into the night. With Rose leading the charge, the Red Tornadoes mounted a comeback and battled back to gain a 15-13 advantage.
“Taylor had some big stuffs there late to keep us in it,” Stephens said. “And at times Alexis played tremendous defense tonight. Everybody was making plays — and then the youth came through.”
Hickory’s advantage on the scoreboard was short-lived as the Mustangs rallied and led 17-15 and 18-17.
But a slam by Boston and an ace from Sophia Parrish were followed by back-to-back kills from Ellie Eichman for a 21-18 Hickory edge. This time Hickory would not let go of the lead as it staved off an East Lincoln sweep with a 25-22 set win.
Set four was more of the same as the Mustangs roared out in front 8-1. But the Red Tornadoes stiffened on defense and came back to take the lead 21-20 on an ace by Ava Hines. Hickory finally won the tug-of-war on Rose’s serve, prevailing 26-24.
“Both teams made plenty of mistakes,” Stephens said. “But both teams had good offensive moments.”
In the fifth and deciding set, Hickory only led one time, 6-5, on a Parrish block. But from there, East Lincoln grabbed the momentum and this time the Red Tornadoes couldn’t come up with an effective rebuttal. The Mustangs outscored Hickory 10-2 down the stretch to claim the match.
Stephens felt that physically, his team had another comeback in it.
“We could have done that one more time,” Stephens said. “Wanting to do good, when you’re young, sometimes turns into too much mental stress. If I had to say running out of gas — it was more mentally than it was physically.”
Hines finished the night with four aces at the service line to lead Hickory, while Fisher had four for East Lincoln.
Rose was the unquestioned force at the net for the Red Tornadoes with 16 kills, unofficially, while Boston added seven and Eichman put down six.
Fisher led the Mustangs' balanced attack with nine kills, while Alexa Dos Santos and Hailey McFadden each scored eight slams.
Both teams will be in action on Wednesday when Hickory travels to North Lincoln and East Lincoln hosts Statesville.