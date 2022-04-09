Hickory rallies for upset win in dedication game for Craft Baseball Complex

The Hickory baseball program picked a formidable opponent for its dedication game for the renovated and newly-named David Craft Baseball Complex. The Red Tornadoes made it a night to remember by erasing a four-run deficit and knocking off North Lincoln 5-4 on Friday night.

Hickory coach David Craft, for whom the facility is now named, has headed the program for 32 years. He said simply about the win making a special night even more enjoyable: “It sure does.”

The Knights came into Friday’s game with an earlier 5-0 win over Hickory already under their belt. North Lincoln was one of three teams in the Western Foothills 3A Conference with just a single loss approaching the schedule’s halfway mark. The Knights were also riding a five-game winning streak and are ranked fifth among 3A West teams according to MaxPreps.com.

In front of a big dedication game crowd consisting of many of Craft’s former players, North Lincoln looked like it was going to put the game away early and put a damper on the festivities. The Knights struck early and often with three runs in the opening inning and another in their second at-bat to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

Matt Heavner’s second-inning single to right drove in Timmy Schafer, who had reached on an error, to make the score 4-0. Hickory starter Sammy Nexsen then walked Jack Wuerdeman to put Knights on first and second with one out.

It was at that point Craft went to the mound and had a pointed conversation with Nexsen and the entire Red Tornadoes infield. It was the moment at which the game, as well as Hickory’s fortunes, flipped.

Dashawn Medley made a tremendous catch down the left-field line for the second out and center fielder Ellis Chappell corralled the third out on another fly ball.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. Get down and keep fighting,” Craft said. “Made some great plays in the outfield, I’m telling you what. Sammy settled down.”

The Hickory offense came to life in the fourth. Limited to just one hit up to that point by North Lincoln pitcher Landon Reeves, Hickory catcher Henry Stewart led off the frame with a double off the left-field fence. Although Izaiah Littlejohn struck out, the Knights’ catcher opted to hold the dropped third strike rather than throw to first and allow Blake Evans, Stewart’s courtesy runner, to advance.

Blake Kiser’s single loaded the bases. Dean Hall’s base hit brought home the first Hickory run. Littlejohn came in on a passed ball. Both Kiser and Hall then scored on a North Lincoln error. Medley, who walked, scored the go-ahead run and what ultimately proved to be the winning run on a ground ball to first by Boone Herman.

“Putting the ball in play always helps,” Craft said about making the most of his team’s opportunities. “Anytime you put the ball in play with men on base it’s going to help you.”

North Lincoln threatened again in the fifth inning, putting runners on second and third with two outs. But Nexsen, who only allowed six singles in five innings of work, induced Caden Holbrooks to foul out to Kiser at first for the third out.

North Lincoln got outstanding defense to squelch Hickory’s attempts to extend its lead in both the fifth and sixth innings. A 4-6-3 double play brought an end to the Red Tornadoes’ fifth at-bat and a 6-4-3 twin killing got Reeves out of another jam in the sixth.

Nexsen turned the ball over to Will Banks for the final two innings. Banks set down the Knights in order in the sixth. Although he handed out a two-out free pass in the seventh, he picked up the save with a groundout to second baseman Will Prince to end the game.

“Will came in and threw well. Loved that big (fourth) inning,” Craft said. “Just very appreciative of these kids and how hard they work. I’m glad something positive came out.”

No Knight had more than one hit. Reeves took the loss and allowed five hits. He struck out four and walked three.

Nexsen was credited with the win for his five innings of work. He gave up six hits, struck out two and walked two. Banks retired six of the seven batters he faced in two innings with a strikeout and a walk.

North Lincoln is now 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, and the Knights will play at North Iredell on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hickory goes over .500 at 7-6 overall and 4-5 in league play entering a home game against St. Stephens on Tuesday.

Prior to Friday’s first pitch, a brief ceremony was held dedicating the recent renovation and improvements to the Hickory baseball facilities. Those facilities are now known as the David Craft Baseball Complex.

“We’ve been having a conversation about getting the field back in working order for a long time,” said Roger Young, who spearheaded the effort. “It really started about a year ago.”

The baseball complex work was part of a large outdoor facilities project that included the stadium field as well as the softball field. Young estimated the cost of work done on the baseball portion of the project at $200,000 to $230,000.

It includes laser grading and new sod in the infield, new masonry work around the backstop from dugout to dugout, a net system, new batting cage and hitting facility, pitching lanes and conversion of the old batting cage into a new bullpen for the home team.

“We’ve got such a great community here; the boosters club and people came together. We wanted to have a nice facility,” Craft said. “Former players, we love them and all they’ve done, and that’s why we have this nice facility. The cages and new turf are just wonderful. We’re enjoying the heck out of it every day.”

In choosing to name the complex after the longtime Hickory baseball coach and athletics director, Young cited Craft’s commitment and contributions to Hickory High School and its student-athletes.

“Coach Craft has been a constant in this program for over 30 years and he has truly been a man for Hickory High School,” Young said. “He taught us to become men, taught us a lot of valuable lessons that relate both to baseball and learning how to grow up, be a husband and be a father.”

Craft was visibly moved by both the gesture and the turnout of former players for the evening.

“It is very humbling,” said Craft. “I know that our former players and all the people that did all the blood, sweat and tears are the reason behind it. It’s quite an honor.”

North Lincoln;310;000;0;–;4;6;3

Hickory;000;500;X;–;5;5;3

WP: Sammy Nexsen

LP: Landon Reeves

Sv: Will Banks