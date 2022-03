Hickory native Austin Skoog, a high school senior who left Hickory High in 2019 to attend Barth-Hawtin Tennis Academy in Kiawah Island, S.C., recently signed his national letter of intent to join the Presbyterian College tennis team next season. Seated, from left, are his mother Rosemary and Austin. Standing are coach Bruce Hawtin, Austin's father Greg and coaches Jonathan Barth and Zach Bost.