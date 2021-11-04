Hickory nabs another win over St. Stephens, moves on to 3rd round

After a pair of nail-biters during the regular season, crosstown rivals Hickory and St. Stephens faced off for the third time in the second round of the 3A state boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday at Hickory High School. Ultimately, the third time was not the charm for the Indians, who lost to the Red Tornadoes by a 2-0 final.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 22 at Hickory before the Red Tornadoes defeated the Indians 3-2 in the return match on Oct. 18 at St. Stephens. And while Hickory was able to hold St. Stephens scoreless on Wednesday, the match was anything but easy for the hosts.
“We had a lot of respect for them coming in, it could have gone either way,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “Both our games were really tight, they’re well-coached, so it’s just a full 80 minutes. We a lot of times have come out slow out of the gates and let teams get a little confidence, and I thought tonight we came out of the gates on fire ready to play.
“It was a great atmosphere,” he continued. “Really appreciate all of these people coming to attend the game. This is what high school soccer’s all about, so I think that gave our guys a little bit of spark, and we just had that relentless commitment not only in attack but defending as well. ... Just coming out and playing for a full 80 minutes was really important to us and the boys executed that.”
Third-seeded Hickory (19-3-1) had numerous chances to score in the early going, finally finding the back of the net on a goal from Orlando Almanza in the 15th minute. The junior’s goal came off an assist from senior Lewis Tate, which he put in from the left side of the box.
No. 19 St. Stephens (11-7-2) came close to tying the score midway through the opening half. In the 20th minute, sophomore Collin Buff’s shot from the right side sailed high over the net. Shortly thereafter, the Indians also failed to capitalize off a couple of deflections and a breakaway try by sophomore Isaac Zavala, who was denied by Hickory junior goalkeeper Will Braun.
After hanging on to its 1-0 lead until halftime, Hickory made it 2-0 on a goal from junior Cesar Rangel in the 45th minute. Almanza supplied the assist for his teammate, who assured that the Red Tornadoes would finish with multiple goals for the 19th time in 23 total contests this season.
The Indians continued to fight and nearly cut the deficit in half on several occasions. One of those opportunities came in the 50th minute, when junior Eliseo Coronado attempted a shot from the center of the box that was booted away by a defender. Coronado tried another shot, but it sailed high over the net.
Buff also got off back-to-back shots in the 62nd minute, the first of which was punched back to him by Braun. His second attempt from the right side of the pitch was off line, preserving Hickory’s 2-0 advantage.
Senior Nick Burkett got a decent look for St. Stephens in the 66th minute as well, but like many of the Indians’ shot attempts, it was booted well high of the intended target. Coronado added a left-footed try with less than four minutes to play that Braun sprawled out for and barely kept from rolling across the goal line, while Braun also punched out a shot by junior Carter Bonini in the final minute of the match.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way tonight,” St. Stephens coach Fernando Munoz said. “We just keep on moving forward, we work hard from here on out. Hickory always comes out to win and they come out to go on to that next round, and I wish them nothing but the best. I hope they represent our conference (the Western Foothills 3A) well and like I told Jillings, ‘Go out there and kick butt.’
“As a young group, these guys went above and beyond I feel,” he added of his team. “I can’t say anything else but that I’m proud of every single individual out there. They’re upset, they’re down, but the only thing we can do is move forward and keep on grinding, keep on building, make that foundation that St. Stephens needs to succeed.”
Hickory will host either sixth-seeded North Henderson or 11th-seeded Forestview in Monday’s third round. The Knights and Jaguars were scheduled to play their second-round contest on Thursday.
“It’s a really great place to be right now,” said Jillings of playing at home. He thanked the students, teachers and administration for displaying school spirit not only at soccer matches, but volleyball and football contests this fall.
