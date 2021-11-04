Hickory nabs another win over St. Stephens, moves on to 3rd round

Senior Nick Burkett got a decent look for St. Stephens in the 66th minute as well, but like many of the Indians’ shot attempts, it was booted well high of the intended target. Coronado added a left-footed try with less than four minutes to play that Braun sprawled out for and barely kept from rolling across the goal line, while Braun also punched out a shot by junior Carter Bonini in the final minute of the match.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way tonight,” St. Stephens coach Fernando Munoz said. “We just keep on moving forward, we work hard from here on out. Hickory always comes out to win and they come out to go on to that next round, and I wish them nothing but the best. I hope they represent our conference (the Western Foothills 3A) well and like I told Jillings, ‘Go out there and kick butt.’

“As a young group, these guys went above and beyond I feel,” he added of his team. “I can’t say anything else but that I’m proud of every single individual out there. They’re upset, they’re down, but the only thing we can do is move forward and keep on grinding, keep on building, make that foundation that St. Stephens needs to succeed.”

Hickory will host either sixth-seeded North Henderson or 11th-seeded Forestview in Monday’s third round. The Knights and Jaguars were scheduled to play their second-round contest on Thursday.

“It’s a really great place to be right now,” said Jillings of playing at home. He thanked the students, teachers and administration for displaying school spirit not only at soccer matches, but volleyball and football contests this fall.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

