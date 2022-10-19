Hickory, Maiden among playoff qualifiers in girls tennis

Play begins today for eight area high schools as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state dual tennis tournament gets underway.

Three of the eight schools in the Western Foothills 3A Conference made the field, with Hickory getting a wild card following automatic qualifiers North Lincoln and East Lincoln. League champion North Lincoln will host Hickory in Round 1.

West Lincoln is the third Lincoln County school in the field, as the Rebels won the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Joining West Lincoln out of the CVAC is Maiden, which finished as the runner-up.

From the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Watauga will represent the 4A schools with fellow mountain school Ashe County getting the 3A bid.

Finally, Draughn will represent the 1A schools out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.

Today’s winners will advance to the second round, scheduled for next Tuesday.

Below are the matches along with the projected lineups for each school.

(Note: Coaches were invited to provide comments about the keys for their team’s success, as well as key players. Some comments have been edited for clarity and brevity.)

SCHEDULE:1st Round: Today; 2nd Round: Tuesday, Oct. 25; 3rd Round: Monday, Oct. 31; Regional Final: Wednesday, Nov. 2; State Final: Saturday Nov. 5, Burlington Tennis Center

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 12 Hickory (9-2) at No. 5 North Lincoln (14-1)

About the Knights (Western Foothills 3A Conference Champions, 8-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Neill Tapp

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Emma Carver, So. (17-1); 2. Caitlin Simcox, Sr. (16-2); 3. Natalie Gore, Jr. (14-1); 4. Lulu King, So. (13-2); 5. Rachel Fink, Jr. (10-5); 6. Ella Wulfhorst, Jr. (10-2). Doubles: 1. Carver/Simcox (10-0); 2. Gore/King (8-1); 3. Fink/Wulfhorst (4-4).

A year ago, the Knights made their first playoff appearance since 2012, picked up their first win since 2010 and made it to the quarterfinals. Led by last year’s 3A state singles semifinalist Emma Carver, North Lincoln ran the table in the conference for the second year in a row. The only loss came in a nonconference tilt against Lake Norman Charter. Carver and Caitlin Simcox advanced to the individual regional tournament in singles, as did Natalie Gore and Lulu King in doubles.

Coach’s comments: “This season’s team is just as deep, if not deeper than last year’s team that advanced to the third round. Hopefully, these girls can continue to play into November.”

About the Red Tornadoes (Wild card qualifier, 61-28 NCHSAA playoffs, state titles, 1993, 2006)

Coach: Jackie Finley

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Ellie Holtzman, Sr. (6-4); 2. Berkeley Geyer, Sr. (6-5); 3. Jonellis Heredia, Sr. (8-2); 4. Sarah Oetting, Sr. (8-2); 5. Landon Beard, Sr. (8-1); 6. Carlee Baer, Sr. (6-2). Doubles: 1. Geyer/Holtzman (11-0); 2. Heredia/Oetting (4-2); 3. TBD.

The Red Tornadoes enter the playoffs as the third team from the WFAC to make the field. Hickory’s only two losses this season were against conference foes North Lincoln and East Lincoln, the latter of which decided the league’s second automatic qualifier. Three of Hickory’s four nonconference wins were by 5-4 margin. The No. 1 doubles team of Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer won the WFAC conference to advance to the 3A West Regional. Hickory is seeking its first playoff win since 2016.

Coach’s comments: “The key to the team’s success is the hard work by the players, the support of the team’s parents, and most of all, the love of the game by the players. I will add to that the players who did not get to play top six continued to play exhibition matches. The growth that has taken place in their abilities has shown that they will be key players for the following year.

“All of the top six this year happened to be seniors. The key players, which played positions 1-6 singles and 1-3 doubles, remained diligent when it came to being present every day for practice, attending every match and remaining very positive throughout the season with little complaint. The girls always conducted themselves on and off the court with dignity, grace and respect. All were able to maintain control of their emotions, no matter how heated a match could become. No hotheads on this team.”

Series history: This is a rematch of last year’s first round tilt, won by North Lincoln 5-4. The Knights won four of the six singles matches to set up the team win after claiming the No. 2 doubles match. North Lincoln has won both regular season duals since the two schools became conference foes last year.

Next up: No. 13 Pisgah (13-3) or No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (17-1)

No. 9 North Buncombe (7-6) at No. 8 Ashe County (10-5)

About the Huskies (Northwestern 3A Conference bid, 8-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Judy Moser-Smith

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Claira Corley, Sr. (7-7); 2. Addison Dollar, Fr. (8-7); 3. Julia Herman, Jr. (9-6); 4. Maleah Lovell, So. (10-3); 5. Olivia Glover, Jr. (8-2); 6. Ali Eller, Jr. (13-2). Doubles: 1. Dollar/Herman 5-6; 2. Corley/Lovell 7-2; 3. TBD.

After losing the season opener, the Huskies ran off eight wins in a row before dropping a dual to Watauga to close out the first half of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season. Ashe County then lost four of the last six. However, a sweep of 3A conference rivals Hibriten and Freedom returned the Huskies to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Ashe County is looking for its first playoff win since 2017. Addison Dollar and Maleah Lovell won the NWC 3A doubles title.

About the Black Hawks (The Mountain 3A Conference bid, 2-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ricky Webb

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Eveylyn Merrell, Fr. (8-5); 2. Alixanna Shelton, Jr. (4-9); 3. Kyra Sowell, Jr. (9-4); 4. Olivia Shimansky, So. (6-7); 5. Sofia Fernandez, So. (6-4); 6. Greta Erickson, So. (3-6). Doubles: 1. Merrell/ Shimansky (7-2); 2. Shelton/ Sowell (6-3); 3. Erickson/ Fernandez (1-3).

North Buncombe easily swept its 3A rivals in the split conference to earn its first playoff bid since 2014. Its two postseason wins for the program both came in 2013 when the Black Hawks made it to the 3A state quarterfinals.

Next up: No. 16 West Henderson (10-4) or No. 1 Kings Mountain (8-0).

No. 11 East Lincoln (12-2) at No. 6 Atkins (11-2)

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 14-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Karsyn Sink, Fr. (15-4); 2. Molly McGuirk, So. (13-2); 3. Katie Brown, Sr. (13-2); 4. Sophie Myers, Jr. (14-4); 5. Amelia Barrineau, Jr. (13-1); 6. Paige Bias, Sr. (7-7). Doubles: 1. Brown/McGuirk (9-2), 2, TBD; 3. TBD.

The Mustangs defeated Hickory in the WFAC season finale to earn the league’s second automatic bid. This will be East Lincoln’s first playoff appearance since 2018 with the last postseason win coming the previous season. The two team losses this season came against North Lincoln and 4A South Iredell. The Mustangs edged county rival and Catawba Valley 2A champion West Lincoln.

Coach’s comments: “Just like the regular season, our key to any success in the playoffs will be our team cohesiveness and strong play at all positions. Throughout the season, players at all levels stepped up and won matches to help cover unexpected losses at other positions. All positions are strong, but if we are going to do well in the playoffs, positions 4-6 will really need to fight hard. Hopefully, their experience through the regular season and their good runs in the conference tournament will give them the confidence to feel that they can win.”

About the Camels (Mid-State 3A Conference Champions, 0-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Gregory Downing

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Hannah Stewart, Jr. (11-1); 2. Brooke Hawkins, Sr. (7-2); 3. Tanvi Vemuri, Fr. (11-0); 5. Sanaa Puryear, Fr. (10-0); 6. Kate Evans, Jr. (4-1). Doubles: 1. Stewart/ Venuro (8-0); 2. TBD; 3. Boyd/ Puryear (6-0).

Atkins had little trouble sweeping through the conference slate, losing just three individual matches out of the eight duals. This is the first appearance for the Camels in the playoffs since 2018, as they seek their first postseason win.

Next up: No. 14 Ledford (13-4) or No. 3 Montgomery Central (15-0).

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 12 Northwest Guilford (12-2) at No. 5 Watauga (13-1)

About the Pioneers (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Champions, 13-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jennifer Pillow

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Sienna Davidson, So. (14-1); 2. Madison Ogden, Sr. (13-0); 3. Amira Younce, Sr. (12-1); 4. Larisa Muse, So. (12-1); 5. Alaina Muse, Sr. (9-0); 6. TBD. Doubles: 1. Ogden/Younce (11-1); 2. TBD; 3. TBD.

The Pioneers completed the fourth straight sweep of the Northwestern 3A/4A. Watauga’s only loss was a nonconference dual at T.C. Roberson back in August, but the Pioneers responded with an 8-1 win in the rematch. Watauga was eliminated by Ardrey Kell in the first round last fall. Davidson and Larisa Muse advanced to the 4A West Regional in singles with Davidson defeating her teammate in the Northwestern 4A conference tournament finals. Ogden and Younce teamed up to win the conference title in earn a spot in the regional in doubles.

Coach’s comments: “The key to our success is perseverance and experience. We have eight seniors on the team. Three have been starters all four years. These seniors have gone 31-0 in conference play for their entire high school tennis careers. Ogden and Younce have started since their freshman year. They are the leaders of this team. Strong-willed and extremely competitive.”

About the Vikings (Metro 4A Conference runner-up, 13-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jenn Anderson

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Ella Gentel, Fr. (5-7); 2. Hanna Gentel, So. (8-6); 3. Lori Brown, Sr. (10-3); 4. Olivia Gleeson, Sr. (11-3); 5. Hannah Byon, Sr. (11-3); 6. Cameron McCollum, So. (11-2). Doubles: 1. E. Gentel/Gleeson, (9-6); 2. H. Gentel/McCollum (10-1); 3. Brown/Gina Byon (8-1).

The Vikings’ entire schedule was made up of conference opponents with the only losses coming against conference champion Page. Northwest Guilford returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019, when it lost in the first round. The last win came a year earlier at Davie County.

Next up: No. 13 South Iredell (10-3) or No. 4 Marvin Ridge (13-1)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 14 Maiden (9-4) at No. 3 Reidsville (6-0)

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A Conference runner-up, 10-19 NCHSAA playoffs, 2018 state champion)

Coach: Becky Godfrey

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Emma Shokes, Sr. (11-5); 2. Maggie Sherrill, Jr. (6-6); 3. Addison Fuller, Jr. (12-1); 4. Miranda Valerio, Sr. (14-3); 5. Rachel Grissom, Sr. (5-6); 6. Neeley Campbell, Fr. (8-1). Doubles: 1. Fuller/Sherrill (13-4); 2. Shokes/Valerio (11-1); 3. Campbell/Grissom (7-3).

After two years away from the playoffs, the Blue Devils return to the postseason. Maiden stamped its ticket with a 5-4 win over Newton-Conover in the final dual of the CVAC season, when the Blue Devils took two of the three doubles matches. Three of Maiden’s four losses were by 5-4 margins, including what turned out to be the decisive match for the conference title. The Blue Devils have won at least one dual match in the last five seasons they have made the playoffs.

Coach’s comments: “We have four seasoned top six players. Emma Shokes is coming off a second seed finish at the CVAC conference tournament and Miranda Valerio also has performed well throughout the season. The doubles team of Fuller and Maggie Sherrill were the No. 2 seed at the CVAC last week and two of the doubles losses were tight matches with West Lincoln’s Bailey Huss and Chloe Norman team. Freshman Neeley Campbell along with Rachel Grissom made it to the finals of the backdraw at CVAC to earn a spot in the 2A Western Regionals.”

About the Rams (Mid-State 3A Conference Champions, 11-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Michelle Witt

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Mariana Faint, Sr. (6-0); 2. Daisy Ortiz, Jr. (6-0); 3. Kimberly Ortiz, So. (6-0); 4. Cynthia Jaramillo, So. (6-0); 5. Briseyda Padron, So. (5-1); 6. Irene Santucci, Sr. (3-0). Doubles: 1. Faint/D. Ortiz (4-0); 2. K. Ortiz/Padron (5-0); 3. Jaramillo/Christyn Trent, Jr. (5-0).

Playing a conference-only schedule, Reidsville lost just three individual matches to win the league. The Rams also won the Rockingham County Tournament. Reidsville returned to the playoffs last fall after a nine-year absence. Its last playoff win was in 2010.

Next up: No. 11 Owen (7-6) or No. 6 Hendersonville (12-1)

No. 10 Mount Pleasant (9-6) at No. 7 West Lincoln (15-2)

About the Rebels (Catawba Valley 2A Conference champions, 1-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ken Hilderbran

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Chloe Norman, Sr. (13-4); 2. Bailey Huss, Sr. (15-2); 3. Kaitlyn Ballenger, Sr. (14-3); 4. Laura Willis, Jr. (18-4); 5. Addison Sain, Sr. (10-0); 6. Jada Willis, So. (15-6). Doubles: 1. Huss/Norman (19-1); 2. Ballenger/Sain (12-4); 3. Jada Willis/Laura Willis (11-1).

West Lincoln swept the CVAC for the second year in a row. The key match was a 5-4 win over Maiden during which both Huss and Norman and the Willis sisters edged their counterparts in doubles. The two losses this season were to playoff qualifiers Highland Tech and East Lincoln (5-4). All six starters advanced to this weekend’s West Regional tournament with the Norman and Huss duo, winners of the CVAC doubles title, looking to return to the state tournament. West Lincoln’s only postseason win came in 2015.

Coach’s comments: “The team will need to stay focused and be sharp mentally. Playing up to our potential physically and mentally should get us through Wednesday’s match. The key is everyone takes care of themselves and plays their best. No one on this team is undefeated in singles or doubles, yet as a team we are 15-2. To me that says we are a great team. Every member is important to our success. We have won matches when our No. 1 got beat and we have won matches when our No. 6 has gotten beat. It is more about the format for us. If we get to doubles with a chance to win the match, we feel good about our chances.”

About the Tigers (Yadkin Valley 2A Conference bid, 1-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Leslie Gray

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Ryley Gray, Sr. (12-3); 2. Raegan Hylton, Fr. (9-6); 3. Mia Ashbaugh, Jr. (9-6); 4. Hailie Durham, Sr. (10-5); 5. Sarah Estridge, Jr. (8-7); 6. Amber Jiang, Sr. (8-1). Doubles: 1. Ashbaugh/Gray (8-7); 2. Durham/Hylton (11-4); 3. Estridge/Jiang (5-3).

The Tigers are frequent visitors to the dual tournament, but, as with West Lincoln, wins have been elusive. Mt. Pleasant went 3-4 in nonconference play with three of the losses coming against playoff teams.

Next up: No. 15 Southwest Randolph (10-5) or No. 2 Lincoln Charter (11-0).

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 12 Elkin (6-8) at No. 5 Draughn (6-4)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Champion, 4-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kelsey Houser

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Katie Cozort, Sr. (8-2); 2. Maddison Powell, Sr. (8-2); 3. Jenna Coffey, Jr. (4-6); 4. Maria Medrano, Fr. (6-3); 5. Aubrey Childers, Fr. (3-6); 6. Abbey Humphries, Jr. (4-4). Doubles: 1. Cozort/Powell, 7-2; 2. Childers/Medrano (1-5); 3. Jenna Coffey, Jr./Humphries (4-1).

The Wildcats won their second conference dual championship in two seasons, then swept the league’s spots for the 1A West Regional. Powell defeated Cozort in the singles finals with the team of Coffey and Humphries defeating Medrano and Childers in doubles. Draughn dropped a first-round match to Highland Tech last year and hopes to gain its first win since 2015 in duals.

Coach’s comments: “The key for us is just playing our game. We’re preparing, but we’re not focusing on our opponents. We’re emphasizing to control what we can control and make the smart plays.”

About the Buckin’ Elks (Wildcard qualifier, 4-19 NCHSAA plahyoffs)

Coach: Diana McCulloch

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Julie Cortez, Sr. (9-4); 2. Ella Kleinheksel, Fr. (8-6); 3. Kendall Eads, Jr. (7-7); 4. Alice Gwyn, Sr. (8-5); 5. Tania Lorenzo, Sr. (6-8); 6. Bronwyn Sloop, Sr. (6-5). Doubles: 1. Cortez/Kleinheksel (6-6); 2. Gwyn/Lorenzo (4-7); 3. Eads/Sloop (4-5).

The Buckin’ Elks look for their first playoff win since 2014, as they have dropped five straight in the postseason. Elkin finished third in the Northwest 1A Conference, but picked up a wild card to make the playoffs. Of the eight losses by Elkin, three came by a 5-4 margin.

Next up: No. 13 Piedmont Community (3-7) or No. 4 Highland Tech (10-3).