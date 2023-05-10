The Hickory boys and girls lacrosse teams hosted 1A/2A/3A state playoff third-round games against crosstown rival St. Stephens on Tuesday at Frank Barger Stadium, collecting victories in both contests. The Red Tornadoes won 18-9 in the boys’ game, while Hickory’s girls squad earned a 15-6 triumph in the early game.

Below is a recap of both games.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 18, St. Stephens 9

A hot start propelled the second-seeded Red Tornadoes (13-3) in the nightcap. Hickory led 6-0 after the opening quarter, with a goal from Jackson Neal (five goals, one assist) less than three minutes in getting the scoring started. Neal added another goal later in the period, while Colin Day (five goals, three assists) also had two goals in the quarter to go with one apiece from Britt Rumbaugh (two goals, two assists) and Jeremiah Johnson (two goals, one assist).

After the seventh-seeded Indians (12-8) got on the board courtesy of a goal from Tryston Sylvester at the 11:33 mark of the second quarter, Hickory responded with three goals of its own. Day scored with 10:06 remaining in the half, while Peter Zagaroli (three goals, one assist) found the back of the net a minute later and Neal made it 9-1 at the 8:23 mark.

St. Stephens netted the final two goals of the half as Gavin Davis and Griffin Davis scored to cut the deficit to 9-3, but the Red Tornadoes had extended their lead back to nine at 14-5 by the end of the third quarter. Gavin Davis and Griffin Davis each scored for the Indians in the third, while Neal and Day had two goals apiece for Hickory and Zagaroli also notched his second goal of the night.

Johnson put Hickory up 15-5 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before Griffin Davis tallied St. Stephens’ sixth goal shortly thereafter. Each team scored three times from there, with Rumbaugh, Anthony Ordaz and Zagaroli — the latter off an assist from Luke Holtzman — recording the Red Tornadoes’ goals and Griffin Davis accounting for two of the Indians’ goals. Gavin Davis scored the remaining goal for St. Stephens.

“We have an unbelievable group of guys,” Hickory coach Tyler Knowles said. “They’re putting in such hard work, they’re running the plays, they’re executing them, and that’s the most important thing. I’m really proud of how they started the game and how they finished it.”

Hickory will host third-seeded Bishop McGuinness (14-6) in Friday’s fourth round after the Villains defeated sixth-seeded North Lincoln 14-4 in Round 3.

“I feel really good about them,” said Knowles of his team. “We’ve got a really good group of guys. ... I believe in them, I trust them, and I think we can get the job done and keep going.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 15, St. Stephens 6

The second-seeded Red Tornadoes (12-3) never trailed, with Ella Richardson scoring the game’s first goal less than two minutes in. The seventh-seeded Indians did briefly tie the score on a goal from Brianna Killian in the third minute of the contest, but Hickory responded with the go-ahead score just over 30 seconds later.

Sloane Sinclair added to Hickory’s lead when she ran the length of the field for a goal in the fifth minute, while Richardson scored again at the 17:16 mark of the first half and Sarah Oetting found the back of the net with 15:57 remaining to increase the advantage to 5-1. Nevertheless, St. Stephens (7-9) responded with back-to-back goals from Kenzie Lee before Ella Jenkins scored to bring the Indians within a single goal with 9:14 left in the half.

Hickory took control after that, scoring the final three goals of the opening half to lead 8-4 before also outscoring St. Stephens 7-2 after halftime. The Indians scored the first and last goals of the second half — Killian and Stella Fore accounted for the scores — while the Red Tornadoes scored seven straight in between. Richardson and Joselin Turner each had two goals down the stretch, with Oetting, Ellie Eichman and Ella Brett Hitchcock registering one goal apiece.

“I think the biggest thing was winning those balls on the ground,” Hickory coach Wynn Pobletts said of her team’s ability to pull away in the second half. “They made sure to get there and that’s kind of what made the difference.”

Pobletts added that “Bobbi Carson and Landon Beard had really great defensive plays that stopped them (St. Stephens) from getting a lot of goals."

Hickory will host third-seeded Community School of Davidson (8-9) in Friday’s fourth round after the Spartans knocked off sixth-seeded West Stokes 16-3 on Tuesday.

“Things have really come together in the second half of the season,” said Pobletts of her group. “They started playing really well together looking for those passes, and I’m excited to see what they do.”