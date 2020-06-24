Hickory joins other county schools in beginning limited workouts July 6
Hickory joins other county schools in beginning limited workouts July 6

Hickory Red Tornadoes

In a series of Tweets posted Wednesday morning, Hickory High athletic director David Craft revealed that the Red Tornadoes will join Catawba County high schools Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Maiden and St. Stephens in allowing student-athletes to resume limited summer sports workouts on July 6.

According to the Tweets, coaches have COVID-19 paperwork for student-athletes to fill out in order to participate beginning July 6, and the forms are also available online via Hickory High’s athletics web page by clicking on the tab titled “2020 COVID Sport Participants Page.” All participants must also complete the Athletic Registration on the school’s athletics web page under the “Online Athletic Paperwork” tab.

Pre-workout procedures will include temperate checks, which will take place in each student-athlete’s vehicle 15 minutes before workouts begin. Every student-athlete is asked to bring their own water bottle and mask, and hand washing stations will be mandatory for pre-workout and workouts.

