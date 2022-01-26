Hickory hits 12 3s in rout of Knights

The Red Tornadoes extended that advantage by a point in the second quarter to lead 45-25 at the half. Although Hickory didn’t convert from behind the arc in the quarter, there was an addition to the Red Tornadoes’ highlight reel as Maddox flipped a perfect lob pass from the top of the key to a soaring Zane Redmond for a dunk.

Ten Hickory players had scored by intermission, five with six or more points.

Leading by 20, the Red Tornadoes did not let up in the second half.

“If we get passive at all, that goes against us,” Willis said. “I like to keep the tempo up until the game is in control.”

Britt Rumbaugh led the charge for Hickory in the third quarter as the Red Tornadoes not only maintained their big lead but added to it. Rumbaugh drained two more treys to give him a team-high four on the night.

Hickory’s depth was evident as 11 Red Tornadoes scored. Two of the three Hickory players in double figures came off the bench, Redmond with a team-high 13 points and Rumbaugh with 12. Jamien Little added 11 points.

“I’ve got 12 guys that can play,” Willis said. “But the problem is I can only put five on the court at a time.”