Hickory hits 12 3s in rout of Knights

Treys were wild on Tuesday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium, especially on the Hickory half of the floor. Eight different Red Tornadoes combined to pour in a dozen shots from behind the 3-point line as Hickory's boys basketball team crushed visiting North Lincoln 81-48.
“Yeah, they were,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said about the abundance of 3-pointers from the Red Tornadoes’ offense on Tuesday. “Our guys looked like they came ready to play. We hadn’t played in 12 days. It’s good we’ve got a lot of depth.”
Willis noted the same North Lincoln team took his team to the limit in the first meeting between the teams this season on the Knights’ home court. The Red Tornadoes escaped with a 70-64 win. On Tuesday, however, Hickory let it be known in the first quarter this was a different night and a different game.
The first few minutes of the opening period turned into a contest of can-you-top-this. There was one tie and five lead changes thanks to a stretch when the two ball clubs alternated four straight 3s.
But the fourth of that quartet of triples — a 3 from the right corner by Jayden Maddox — began a 15-point run by the Red Tornadoes that suddenly turned a tight game into a runaway. Hickory canned five long balls as eight different Red Tornadoes scored in a first quarter that concluded with Hickory comfortably in front, 31-12.
The Red Tornadoes extended that advantage by a point in the second quarter to lead 45-25 at the half. Although Hickory didn’t convert from behind the arc in the quarter, there was an addition to the Red Tornadoes’ highlight reel as Maddox flipped a perfect lob pass from the top of the key to a soaring Zane Redmond for a dunk.
Ten Hickory players had scored by intermission, five with six or more points.
Leading by 20, the Red Tornadoes did not let up in the second half.
“If we get passive at all, that goes against us,” Willis said. “I like to keep the tempo up until the game is in control.”
Britt Rumbaugh led the charge for Hickory in the third quarter as the Red Tornadoes not only maintained their big lead but added to it. Rumbaugh drained two more treys to give him a team-high four on the night.
Hickory’s depth was evident as 11 Red Tornadoes scored. Two of the three Hickory players in double figures came off the bench, Redmond with a team-high 13 points and Rumbaugh with 12. Jamien Little added 11 points.
“I’ve got 12 guys that can play,” Willis said. “But the problem is I can only put five on the court at a time.”
Reed King’s nine points paced North Lincoln. The Knights are now 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.
Hickory won the turnover battle, forcing 23 out of the Knights including 11 in the first quarter. The only statistical area the Red Tornadoes were lacking was at the foul line. Hickory was outscored there 7-1.
The only two free throws shot by the home team didn’t come until John Holbrook went to the line for a pair and converted one with 7:20 remaining in the game.
The win was the 10th straight for Hickory, now 15-1 overall and 6-1 in Western Foothills 3A action. The Red Tornadoes remain a game behind league leader East Lincoln, which handed Hickory its lone loss of the season.
Hickory is ranked fourth among North Carolina Division 3A West squads according to MaxPreps.com. The Red Tornadoes are just starting a busy stretch of their schedule.
“We’ve got six games in two weeks,” Willis said. “We had a couple of really good days of practice. I just hope we keep shooting like we have been.”
Both teams return to the court tonight. Hickory will be at Statesville, while the Knights host East Lincoln.
GIRLS
Hickory 60, North Lincoln 19
The Hickory girls basketball season has had more starts and stops than a NASCAR race on a rainy day. The Red Tornadoes got started again on Tuesday night and roared out of the start before putting it in cruise control for a 41-point win over North Lincoln.
“I told them they ought to be foaming at the mouth ready to play,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “I mean, you get people going and you think you’re on a roll. Then you’re locked down, you’re snow bound, all of the above. We were glad just to be able to get out and play tonight.”
The Knights may not have shared those same feelings about facing a hungry Hickory team.
The Red Tornadoes went inside to post Laken Powe for two quick baskets and a 4-0 lead.
“We knew they were big, but she (Powe) does a good job sealing. I just told the girls they did a good job of pounding it inside in the beginning,” Helms said. “Once they took that away she did a good job of kicking it out and relocating.”
North Lincoln answered with baskets by Addie Reid and Hailey Hagler to tie the score. It was the only time until late in the fourth quarter the Knights were able to put consecutive scores together.
Hickory scored the next 13 points of the first quarter and the first seven of the second period for a 24-4 lead.
The Red Tornadoes were extremely active on defense and made every offensive possession for the Knights an extremely difficult task. Hickory forced more turnovers from North Lincoln than the Knights scored points in every quarter.
North Lincoln committed 41 turnovers for the game and the Red Tornadoes turned a good many of them into points.
“I knew we were getting a lot of deflections, a lot of loose balls,” Helms said. “The best thing I thought about it was that out of the turnovers we were actually converting. It’s one thing to get a turnover, but if you don’t convert you’ve put a lot of effort into something that’s not very productive.”
Where Powe led the Hickory offense in the first quarter, Lea Boyens set the pace in the second frame and Joselin Turner took over the reins in the third. Heading into the final quarter, Hickory led 52-13 and coasted for the win in a fourth quarter shortened by a running clock.
Three Hickory players hit double figures, led by Turner with 17 points. Powe finished with 13 points and Boyens had 12.
Hagler was North Lincoln’s high scorer with eight.
Hickory, 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, remains in contention for the league title. The Red Tornadoes play at Statesville tonight.
On the other side, North Lincoln (4-12, 1-6 Western Foothills 3A) hosts league leader East Lincoln tonight.
GIRLS
North Lincoln;04;05;04;06;-;19
Hickory;17;17;18;08;-;60
North Lincoln – Hailey Hagler 8, Angely Soto 4, Julia Frantz 3, Addie Reid 2, Georgia Trexler 2.
Hickory – Joselin Turner 17, Laken Powe 13, Lea Boyens 12, Gabriela Greenard 8, Gabby Bryant 6, Addison Sisk 4.
BOYS
North Lincoln;12;13;11;12;-;48
Hickory;31;14;18;18;-;81
North Lincoln – Reed King 9, Jack Waggoner 8, Connor Risse 6, Carter Black 5, Conner Carson 5, Kellen Karr 5, Nate Lykins 4, Iverson Snell 4, Matt Heavner 2.
Hickory – Zane Redmond 13, Britt Rumbaugh 12, Jamien Little 11, Jayden Maddox 9, Tyquan Hill 8, John Holbrook 7, Izaiah Littlejohn 7, Landan Maddox 5, Rico Walker 4, Jack Cameron 3, Eli Rose 2.